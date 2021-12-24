ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Parade

Daniel Lissing Is Back for the Holidays in GAC Family's A Christmas Star

Do you love to stargaze? Some people enjoy it so much they seek out careers that will lead them to the stars. Whether that means being an astronomer, astronaut, astrophysicist or even astrologist, the stars can teach us a lot and help us find our way in more ways than one. In GAC Family’s newest holiday film, A Christmas Star, an astronomer looks to the skies in hopes of discovering the next big celestial event but she might find love amongst the stars instead. Here’s what we know about the movie, premiere date and its stars (the acting kind).
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Bombers wish Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the season has come to an end for the Bombers and the season is now in a lockout, it’s fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Rutherford Source

New Hallmark Holiday Movies to Watch

If you’ve been to the parades, tree lightings and you need a night in, Hallmark has all of the feel good movies of the season and you can even see local Kimberly Williams Paisley this season. Here’s a list of new movies on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and...
americanfootballinternational.com

AFI’s All-Europe Team: Tight End – Adria Botella Moreno, Hamburg Sea Devils

A good tight end can be the perfect dichotomy: the ultimate safety blanket for your quarterback and an utter nightmare for the defense. Even at the highest levels of football, there aren’t enough of these unique athletes around. There is only a finite number of people on earth with athletic talent to run like a gazelle at 250 pounds, block like an offensive lineman and catch passes like a wide receiver. In the era of spread offenses, the tight end is simply an afterthought on many teams.
TheWrap

All 25 (So Far) 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movies Ranked by Ratings

Hallmark is dominating the cable competition with its annual ”Countdown to Christmas“. Hallmark Channel’s 2021 “Countdown to Christmas,” which launched on Oct. 22, is beating down the competition — and not just among women. (But yes, particularly among women.) This is the sixth consecutive year...
Wide Open Country

Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane is as Musically Talented as He Appears Onscreen

Luke Macfarlane has appeared in over 10 movies on the Hallmark Channel. Maybe it's just this holiday season but it feels like every time I turn my TV to Hallmark lately, Macfarlane is staring right back at me. And I'm not complaining about it...the guy is incredibly charming, can sing, play musical instruments and clearly has a thing for Christmas since he keeps showing up in holiday movies. Outside of his notable Hallmark career, he's also starring in the new Netflix Christmas rom-com, Single All The Way. Obviously, it's on my Christmas watch list as well.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
PIX11

‘The Christmas House 2’ star Jonathan Bennett talks Hallmark holiday sequel

Some folks take Christmas decorating seriously, but probably not quite like The Mitchells in the Hallmark Channel holiday movie “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.” Actor, TV host and author Jonathan Bennett joined the PIX11 Morning News to explain the upcoming sequel to his groundbreaking 2020 TV movie “The Christmas House.” Plus, the “Mean […]
Fox News

A Very Merry TNT Christmas

Kat questions why people try to start celebrating the holiday before December. Tyrus declares the age to stop creating a Christmas list. Kat & Tyrus reveal their favorite part about the holiday. Tis’ The Season: Tyrus & Kat analyze their favorite Christmas song.
Distractify

A Definitive Ranking of All the Christmas Episodes of 'Friends'

As Christmas approaches, it's important to get your holiday watchlist all queued up. My personal binge-watching choice this season will be Friends for two reasons. For one, they have an impressive slew of holiday eps, and second, while some sitcoms go the painfully cheesy route around Christmastime, Friends really comes through with the laughs and feels that perfectly embody the spirit of holiday cheer.
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Celebrates Christmas ‘from the North Pole’ With Hilarious Photo

One might assume Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson would not be familiar with the North Pole being from Louisiana and all. However, the star of Duck Dynasty proved on Saturday that this was not the case. No, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson celebrated Christmas from the North Pole with a new hilarious photo. He posted the photo on his personal Twitter account.
okcheartandsoul.com

Jhené Aiko wishes fans happy holidays with new song “Wrap Me Up”

Jhené Aiko dropped a holiday gift for her fans Tuesday with her new song, “Wrap Me Up.”. The six-time Grammy nominee creates the perfect romantic mood for Christmas as she sings, “Visions of you have been all in my head / This time last year you were here in my bed / Told me you love me and never forget / Every December you’d make sure you’re here / So I pray as soon as I wake / That we spend today up under each other / ‘Cause there’s nothing more I need / Than you here with me, no gift would be better”
indypolitics.org

Happy Holidays!!!

We wanted to take a moment and wish you all a Merry Christmas and happy holiday season from all of us here at Indy Politics. We’ll be taking a few days off but we’ll keep you up to speed on all the latest political news from across Indiana, just sign up for the Statewide Summary.
