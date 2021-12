The Duchess of Cambridge appears to have tickled the ivories at a community carol service at Westminster Abbey.Kate hosted the event, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, on December 8, as a thank you to the people who have supported their communities during the pandemic.A clip on the Kensington Palace twitter feed seems to show she also played the piano.Kate gained her grade three piano and grade five theory and she was taught by Daniel Nicholls until she was 13.Tonight. @ITV. 7:30pm 👀🎹🎵 #TogetherAtChristmas pic.twitter.com/6XEfwDJHQG— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2021Ahead of her wedding to William, Mr Nicholls told...

