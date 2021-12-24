ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements

By Editor's Pick
Crescent-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to weigh challenges to two Biden administration policies covering vaccine requirements for millions of workers, policies that affect large employers and...

www.crescent-news.com

KARE 11

Supreme Court will decide Biden vaccine mandate cases in early January

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Supreme Court is now set to settle a months-long legal battle over President Joe Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The high court will hear arguments for two cases on Jan. 7, 2022: The administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for large private companies, and on the vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities which receive federal funding.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Supreme Court cases over vaccine mandates are really about whether government can protect us

What powers does the federal government possess to combat a deadly virus that doesn’t recognize state boundaries?. Must the federal government stand by helplessly when red-state governors, rather than adopting vaccine and mask mandates, instead block them — harming their own residents in the face of a pandemic that has already cost more than 810,000 lives?
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

Supreme Court to Hear Challenge to COVID Vaccine Mandates

Dec. 23, 2021 -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan 7. challenging the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements for large businesses and most health care workers. Wednesday’s decision comes after Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito were asked to step in and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Supreme Court schedules emergency hearing to consider 2 Biden vaccine mandates

The Supreme Court said Wednesday night that it will hold a special hearing on Jan. 7 to hear oral arguments in two cases involving President Biden's vaccine requirements. The justice will consider challenges to Biden's requirement that companies with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested regularly and a separate case requiring vaccinations for about 17 million health care workers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court showdown over Biden’s vaccine policies, explained

A raft of cases, all challenging various efforts by the Biden administration to encourage vaccination and control the spread of Covid-19, reached the Supreme Court at once this month. Briefing concludes at the end of the month, meaning that the Court is likely to determine the fate of President Biden’s efforts to promote vaccination around the beginning of the new year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fsrmagazine.com

Court Rules in Favor of Biden's Vaccine Mandate, but Supreme Court Awaits

An appeals court ruled the federal government can enforce President Joe Biden's employee vaccine mandate, but challengers are looking to send the case to the Supreme Court. The decision passed by a 2-1 vote at the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, which typically hears appeals from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee. The move comes more than a month after the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from moving forward with the vaccine mandate. A number of lawsuits against the mandate were filed in other districts as well, so the Biden administration requested that all complaints be pulled together and heard in a single court selected at random. The Sixth Circuit was selected in the lottery.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Leaves New Mexico’s Vaccine Mandate in Force (1)

A U.S. Supreme Court justice left in force New Mexico’s requirement that many of its health-care workers be vaccinated against Covid-19, turning away a request by a nurse who said she is opposed to the shot after doing her own research. Justice. Neil Gorsuch. made no comment Tuesday in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
