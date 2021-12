Will the 2022 tax filing season be normal? According to tax attorney Ken Berry, it's not likely that when Spring 2022 comes around that everything will be like it was in 2019 or before. Covid-19 will still be a concern, several stimulus tax laws will still be challenging for some filers, and new tax laws may very well be created between now and then that add more complexity.

INCOME TAX ・ 11 DAYS AGO