Once billed as the “Netflix of China,” video streaming firm iQiyi is now laying off staff in order to bring its costs under control. The former high-flyer is still busily promoting new original shows “Jirisan” and “Bad and Crazy,” but it may struggle to regain altitude. The Beijing-based company has previously been admired for its Chinese-made shows, smart software engineering and innovations, such as making the “Mysterious Summer,” a rare Chinese-Japanese TV drama. It even experimented with development of user-programmable movie theaters. In 2017, it announced a deal with Netflix under which Netflix titles would be available day-and-date in China, where western...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO