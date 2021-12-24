SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 23

(Editor's note: Montana East-West Shrine Game press release) The rosters for the 75th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game have been announced. The game will be played June 18 in Great Falls, Montana. The Montana Shrine Game is the premier all-star game in Montana and has a long history of distinguished players and coaches. It is also one of the oldest high school all-star football games in America. Every year since 1947, Montana finest high school players are selected to compete in a game to raise money and to help make the public aware of the expert orthopedic and burn care available at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington. Expert care is provided regardless of the family’s ability to pay. In recent years, the Montana game is the top Shrine Game in the nation for hospital donations. In the last ten years this game has raised nearly $1,000,000. Forty of Montana’s finest are selected to compete on each team and two players from Canada will join them, one for the East and one for the West.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO