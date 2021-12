The San Antonio Conservation Society is one of the oldest and most active community preservation groups in the United States. Since its founding in 1924, the Society has dedicated itself to the preservation of Texas history. San Antonio has retained much of the cultural authenticity that contributes to its popularity as a visitor destination because of the Society’s efforts in preserving sites such as the Spanish Colonial missions, the Southwest School of Art and Craft (former Ursuline Academy), and the home of Texas patriot Jose Antonio Navarro.

DENTON, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO