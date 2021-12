The city of Chandler held its mock election throughout November and tabulated the results Dec. 1. The mock election was held to test blockchain technology via mobile voting. Chandler City Clerk Dana DeLong said the process was informative and that 202 ballots were counted—a 203rd ballot was received but not counted because the voter signed their name alongside a smiley face.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 24 DAYS AGO