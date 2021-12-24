ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chance of wintry mix Friday

By Jared Piepenburg
Daily Telegram
 2 days ago

We'll wake Friday to areas of light snow and light rain mixed together. This could lead to some...

KTVZ

Winter storm warning continues

On this holiday weekend, we still are seeing the effects of the major winter storm impacting most of Oregon and Washington and it's nowhere near done yet. While snow totals were moderate in town on Saturday, we have an increased chance for precipitation in cities, and Redmond is expected to get about 1 to 2 inches.
BEND, OR
cbs2iowa.com

Two storms set to bring rain, wintry mix, and snow to eastern Iowa

As we leave Christmas behind and head toward the final week of the New Year, signs point to some more active weather impacting eastern Iowa. The first system is set to arrive Sunday evening. You'll notice clouds on the increase beginning early in the day. This will eventually translate to snow and a wintry mix eventually transitioning to more rain as the evening goes on.
IOWA STATE
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is dominating the area for Sunday which could keep us nice and dry for the time being. However, this high pressure will be ushering in southwesterly winds which will keep warm temperatures in place for the foreseeable future. We will also see the chance for fog in the forecast tonight and into tomorrow morning, so get used to this trend as we stay warm and moist. This includes Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures over the next few days in the mid to upper 70s which is nearly 10-15 degrees above our average at this time of year. An upper-level trough will push our high-pressure system eastward during the middle of the week which will reinforce the warm temperatures. Temperatures will actually try approaching record highs (Low 80s) by the middle of the week, but if rain chances hold tight in the forecast we may just fall short. This system will bring in a cold front that will last through the end of the workweek, but then not many signs of severe weather just yet.
ALBANY, GA
WCAX

Christmas skiers take to the slopes despite wintry mix

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Santa came to town on Christmas Eve and brought lots of freezing rain, but the wintry mix didn’t dampen holiday cheer on the Green Mountains. “I’ve been coming here since the 50s, since I was this big,” said Edward Brennan of Duxbury. Brennan...
WARREN, VT
cbslocal.com

Sunday Sunshine Turns Into A Wintry Mixed Monday

Baltimore(WJZ)– Sunday’s sunshine is worth enjoying as very unsettled weather arrives on Monday and lasts for most of the week. Monday morning is the top concern with a quick period of snow, freezing rain and sleet possible for central and western Maryland. The timing of the wintry mix...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Light wintry mix expected overnight in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE, MD—After an unseasonably warm Christmas weekend in Baltimore, expect a chillier start to the week. The National Weather Service says a wintry mix is expected Monday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Garrett County and western Allegany County, primarily due to the threat of freezing rain. The advisory could be expanded further east. A light dusting … Continue reading "Light wintry mix expected overnight in Baltimore County" The post Light wintry mix expected overnight in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Telegram

More snow on the way

Sunday will be mostly cloudy to start, and then overnight heavy snow will come in. Lingering snow will fall Monday morning and a breeze will come out of the east, creating travel concerns. Temperatures start dropping into the week with another chance of snow Tuesday night. Wednesday temperatures will drop to the teens and the end of the week will have lows below zero during the night.
