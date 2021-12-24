ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

By ABDUR RAHMAN JAHANGIR
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, leaving at least 39 people dead and 70 injured, officials said. Many passengers leapt from the vessel into cold waters to escape the blaze. It took 15 fire engines two hours...

www.sfgate.com

eturbonews.com

New Deadly Ferry Accident in Bangladesh

A deadly fire started from the engine room on a Bangladesh ferry operating to Barguna from the capital Dhaka via Jhalakathi. At least 37 people have died when a packed ferry caught fire in southern Bangladesh, according to police, in the latest maritime tragedy to hit the impoverished low-lying nation.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

More bodies found in search for survivors of boat accident off Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia has recovered the bodies of 18 people who died after a boat carrying suspected undocumented migrants capsized in bad weather, maritime authorities said on Thursday. Fourteen people survived, while 18 others remain missing, as search and rescue operations continued for a second day,...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Factory boiler blast kills 6 in eastern India, injures 6

PATNA, India (AP) — A factory boiler exploded in eastern India on Sunday, killing at least six workers and injuring six others, police said. Rescuers were looking for any workers who may be trapped in the rubble of the factory that produced food snacks in an industrial area 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Patna, the Bihar state capital.
ACCIDENTS
#Ferries#Bangladesh#Accident#Ap
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

Survivors recount horror of southern Mexico truck crash that killed 55

Survivors of the horrific truck crash in Mexico that killed 55 migrants and injured more than a hundred recounted from their hospital beds how their location inside the truck determined who lived and who died. Those unlucky enough to be riding jammed against the fragile walls of the freight container almost certainly died, survivors said. […]
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

One dead, at least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine: rescue team

At least 70 people were missing and one confirmed dead on Wednesday following a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, a member of the rescue team told AFP. "About 70-100 people are missing in a landslide that happened around 4:00 am" at Hpakant mine in Kachin state, said rescue team member Ko Nyi. "We've sent 25 injured people to hospital while we've found one dead." Around 200 rescuers were searching to recover bodies, and some were using boats to search for the dead in a nearby lake, he added.
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

Flood submerges vehicles, leaving 2 dead in Millbrae

MILLBRAE (BCN) Two people were found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning in Millbrae after an intersection flooded during rainy weather, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department. Just before 6 a.m., sheriff's officials learned of a vehicle trapped in a flooded area near the corner of East Hillcrest...
MILLBRAE, CA
CBS LA

One Killed, 7 Hurt In Massive Pileup On 5 Freeway In Elysian Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and another seven others, including a young girl, were hurt in a chain-reaction crash on the 5 Freeway in the Elysian Park area Friday morning. Dec. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred just after 8 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Stadium Way. The crash involved at least nine vehicles, including two big rigs, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. One person was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was not immediately identified. Firefighters had to use hydraulic equipment to rescue another trapped victim. Two women, ages 67 and 29, and an 11-year-old girl, were rushed to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries, the fire department said. Another four people who were injured in the crash declined to be taken to a hospital. The circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word whether the massive storm which dumped torrential rain on the region may have contributed. A Sig Alert was issued and several southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as of 11:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

‘This Is Going To Be Tough On Us’: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies In Fire On Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A two-year-old boy died in a house fire on Tuesday morning on the Far South Side. The fire broke out in a home near 122nd and Lafayette around 11:30 a.m.. While some people escaped a child was trapped on the second floor and died. A two-year-old boy was taken to Roseland Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Fire Department District Chief Michael Spencer. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports the child’s mother just bought this house and they recently moved in. The second floor window of the home is boarded up now. We’re told this is where the...
CHICAGO, IL
whdh.com

At least three dead, 6 missing after building collapses in Ravanusa, Italy

(CNN) — At least three people have died and at least six others are missing after several buildings in the southern Italian town of Ravanusa collapsed early Sunday morning, according to the Civil Protection Department in Sicily. Two people have been rescued, authorities said. Ravanusa Mayor Carmelo D’Angelo said...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Madagascar Boat Accident Kills at Least 19 People; 66 Missing

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar killed at least 19 people, and searches were under way to locate 66 passengers who remained unaccounted for, the country's maritime agency said on Tuesday. The vessel, a cargo ship that was not authorized to transport people, was...
ACCIDENTS
CBS San Francisco

Driver Dies After Driving Off Martinez Pier, Despite Heroic Rescue Efforts

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – Despite a three-hour effort to rescue her and her vehicle, a woman died after driving off a pier into the Martinez Marina Thursday night. At around 11:45 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Department received reports of a car that crashed into the Carquinez Strait, in the Martinez Marina. A diver with the Contra Costa County Fire Department dove into the freezing water to tie a rope around the vehicle so a tow truck could pull it from the marina, according to Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Vito Impastato. First responders worked as quickly as possible as the tide was coming in. Car sitting Martinez Marina after driving off pier. (Craig Cannon/KPIX) After removing the vehicle from the water, responders discovered the victim sitting in the driver’s seat. While the rain and fog impeding vision could’ve been responsible for the accident, Impastato said it was unclear what caused the driver to drive off the pier. First responders from the Contra Costa County Fire, the Martinez Police and Pittsburg Fire departments all contributed to the rescue efforts, which lasted nearly three hours in the rain. The victim, possibly a woman, had not been identified by press time. The accident was under investigation.
MARTINEZ, CA
SFGate

Hiker slides 900 feet down perilous California mountain 'ice chute'

A hiker in the Cucamonga Wilderness was airlifted from an ice chute after sliding around 900 feet down the mountain on Sunday, sheriffs say. Jeaffreson Guevara was hiking with his wife in the Ice House Saddle area when he "slipped on ice and slid down the steep mountain," according to a San Bernardino Sheriff's Department press release.
CALIFORNIA STATE

