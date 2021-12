‘Tis the season to remember Mary. Here she was, a teenager, ready for the next stage of her life. And out of nowhere comes this incredible encounter. An angel declares that she, a virgin, is to give birth to a very special child. She has no idea what this means. But she responds with a prayer of surrender, a prayer of welcome, a prayer we know well: “I am the Lord’s servant. May it be to me according to Your word” (Luke 1:38).

RELIGION ・ 8 DAYS AGO