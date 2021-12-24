ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

 2 days ago

A shooting at a suburban Chicago mall full of Christmas shoppers left four people injured...

Official update to the Oak Brook Center shooting incident

OAK BROOK, Ill. – Authorities have provided us with an official update to their investigation into the shooting incident Thursday evening at one of the busiest malls in the Chicago metro region on the night before Christmas Eve. Officials estimate the mall was at greater than 80% of its...
OAK BROOK, IL
Broward street shooting injures 1 in white BMW

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A person was injured during a shooting and a car crash on Wednesday in Broward County. Officers are searching for a shooter who fled. The person wounded was in a white BMW that crashed into a light pole near the intersection of Northwest 18th Court and Northwest 53rd Avenue in Lauderhill.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
1 Dead, 16 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 10 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. Two were under the age of 18. One shooting involved police who returned gunfire against two men in University Village Friday night. Police said around 10:45 p.m. officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of West Hastings when they observed two men with handguns. As the officers approached, one of the men fired at the officers. The officers returned fire striking the man. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers were not injured but was transported to an area hospital for...
CHICAGO, IL
VIDEO: Santa scurries as two are injured in shooting at mall

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a shots-fired call at the South Plains Mall Sunday early evening. Two people sustained minor injuries, LPD Lieutenant Leath McClure said. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was injured while fleeing the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
1 injured, suspect on the run after shooting outside North Carolina mall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — One person was injured, and the suspect fled the scene after a shooting outside a Greensboro mall on Tuesday. Greensboro police responded to a shooting outside JCPenney in the Four Seasons Town Centre on Tuesday and are still searching for a suspect, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
GREENSBORO, NC
‘It doesn’t scare me away’: Oakbrook Center’s Christmas Eve shoppers unfazed after Thursday shooting that left 4 people injured

Half a day after SWAT teams combed through Oakbrook Center in the wake of a gunfight that left four people injured, a flock of Christmas Eve shoppers filled the upscale mall’s promenades, unfazed by the burst of violence. “I wasn’t scared to come today,” Chicagoan Justin Lewis said. “I believe in God, so I said a prayer before I came. Sometimes you’ve just got to take that leap of faith and ...
CHICAGO, IL
Person Hospitalized After shooting On I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Interstate 57 Friday night. Illinois State Police said around 11:05 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on I-57 southbound near Halsted Street. One person was transferred to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The southbound lanes near Halsted Street were closed for investigation and reopened around 1:20 a.m. ISP Police has responded to 256 reported expressway shootings as of Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
ILLINOIS STATE
Postal worker shot on Chicago's West Side, officials say

CHICAGO - Police confirmed to FOX 32 that a postal worker was shot Friday afternoon in Lawndale on Chicago's West Side. Police sources say that a 38-year-old female postal worker was shot in the back while driving in the 3900 block of West Harrison in her work truck shortly before 4:30 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
Man Struck By Stray Bullet In West Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man was hit by a stray bullet and left critically injured in a West Philadelphia shooting on Thursday night, police say. Chopper 3 was over the scene around 9:30 p.m. on North 62nd Street, which is right off Vine Street. Officers tell Eyewitness News the man was in his house with his girlfriend when someone started firing outside.  A bullet flew through a window and wall, hitting the man. “We’re told by his girlfriend that they were sitting on their bed, in the bedroom, where they both live watching television, when a bullet came through their wall, striking this victim in his back,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
He Spent the Night With a Married Woman and Wound Up Dead in a National Park

The wife of a U.S. Coast Guardsman in Virginia drove her husband’s car to Cleveland, where she spent the night with a 31-year-old father of two, then executed the aspiring musician in a nature preserve with a bullet to the back of the head before heading to Detroit to get a tattoo, a newly unsealed federal complaint alleges.
PUBLIC SAFETY

