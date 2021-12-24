ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police fatally shoot 14-year-old girl in Los Angeles store dressing room

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1271vg_0dV6uQFW00

A 14-year-old girl has died in a Los Angeles clothing store dressing room after police opened fire on an assault suspect.

Police also fatally shot the suspect at the Burlington store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

Witnesses told KCBS-TV that a man began acting erratically, threatening to throw items from the upper floor, and attacked a woman with a bicycle lock while the store was crowded with holiday shoppers.

Officers answered a report of an assault and others of shots being fired, police said. Investigators have not found a gun at the scene.

The suspect was shot and died at the store but one of the bullets went through drywall behind the man and killed the girl.

Officers found the teenager dead after seeing a hole in “a solid wall that you can’t see behind,” Los Angeles Police Department assistant chief Dominic Choi said.

Investigators did not immediately know whether she was in the dressing room before the violence began or ran in there to hide, he said.

The names of the girl and the suspect were not immediately released, and the woman who was attacked is not being identified.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the assault was random or targeted. Mr Choi said they do not believe the teenager was related to the person who was attacked.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
newschain

Man, 19, detained under Mental Health Act after Windsor Castle security breach

A man who was arrested within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while in possession of a crossbow has been detained under the Mental Health Act. Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach on Saturday at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the Queen is in residence.
HEALTH
newschain

Save The Children says staff missing after Myanmar massacre

International aid group Save The Children said two of its workers were missing in a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles after they were reportedly shot by government troops as they were fleeing combat. Photos of...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burlington#Kcbs Tv
newschain

Thames Water criticised after sewage release leads to cancelled Boxing Day swim

A group of swimmers in Wolvercote, Oxford, had to cancel their Boxing Day dip after Thames Water informed residents of a “sewage release” on Christmas Day. The email, seen by the PA news agency, confirmed an “ongoing sewage release” at nearby Whitney, adding: “If you’re thinking of entering the river, please remember that it can take up to four days for the sewage to clear.”
SWIMMING & SURFING
newschain

Lockdowns may have worsened terror threat – minister

The terror threat towards the country may have been made worse by coronavirus lockdowns, a security minister has suggested. Damian Hinds, the MP for East Hampshire who became security minister in August, told The Daily Telegraph that people being holed up in their bedrooms during the restrictions could have pushed them towards radicalisation, echoing similar warnings from the police and the UN’s Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Omicron has sent Boxing Day shoppers online, retail experts say

Retail experts say the Omicron variant has sent shoppers online as the number of bargain hunters looking for Boxing Day sales on the high street plummeted to almost half of pre-pandemic levels. Footfall at shopping sites across the UK on Boxing Day up to noon was 45% below the 2019...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

Runner completes Christmas Day ultra-marathon dressed as Mrs Claus

While most people were opening presents and preparing their festive lunch, one woman spent Christmas Day running an ultra-marathon to raise money for a children’s charity. Tracy Halligan, nicknamed “Tinsel Tracy” by her supporters, spent more than six hours running the 50km (31 miles) through Warrington, Cheshire, in aid of Alder Hey Children’s Charity.
SOCIETY
newschain

Nine million TV viewers watch Queen’s Christmas message

More than nine million people watched the Queen’s speech on Christmas Day, attracting more viewers than any other programme. The Queen’s Christmas broadcast, which was around 10 minutes long, was watched by 7.4 million viewers on the BBC and 1.7 million viewers on ITV. The monarch reflected on...
U.K.
newschain

BBC radio presenter Janice Long dies aged 66

BBC radio presenter Janice Long who was the first regular female presenter on Top Of The Pops, has died at the age of 66. During a 40-year career, she hosted shows across flagship BBC stations including Radio 1, as well as the breakfast show on Greater London Radio and XFM.
MUSIC
newschain

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s foe of apartheid, dies aged 90

Desmond Tutu South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist, uncompromising foe of apartheid and modern-day campaigner for racial justice and LGBT rights, has died aged 90. South Africans world leaders and people around the globe mourned the death of the man viewed as the country’s moral conscience. Tutu worked...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy