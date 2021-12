Griffon Corporation (GFF +6.7%) continues to rise as Baird praises its acquisition of Hunter Fan Company. "Overall, we like the deal long term, as Hunter is solidly profitable, provides a new growth avenue with tuck-in opportunities, valuation appears reasonable (both EBITDA and FCF), and accretion is attractive," write analysts Timothy Wojs and Joshua Chan. Hunter is expected to be combined with Griffon's Consumer and Professional Products division and will be ~300 bps accretive to CCP margins.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO