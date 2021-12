Aera is marking a new milestone in its business. The luxury vegan footwear company has earned B Corporation Certification after what the company said was a “demanding and rigorous evaluation” of its governance, workers, community, and impact on both people and the environment. As a B Corp., Aera said that it now meets verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. The brand also noted that it is the first luxury footwear company with this certification. “When we first founded Aera in 2019, we challenged ourselves to create a footwear brand that sets a new standard by proving that luxury design...

