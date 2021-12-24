Reviewing some 2021 football highlights

North Pontotoc quarterback Reece Kentner put on a second-half show to help rally his team to an Oct. 7 victory against Houston. Adam Robison | Daily Journal

For the second year in a row, Northeast Mississippi was unable to bring home even one football state championship. Does this mean the quality of play has fallen off around here?

Not necessarily. For one, things are cyclical. And then there’s the law of averages.

Take West Point. Entering the 2020 season, the Green Wave had won 11 state titles – including four straight – with two runner-up finishes. That’s an insanely good winning percentage in championship games.

West Point reached the Class 5A final both last season and this season but lost each time. It was bound to happen.

Despite being shut out in Hattiesburg, I thought we still had a really strong season in the region. Let’s review some of the high points.

• The season began with what might qualify as a Scorigami – as defined by writer Jon Bois, that’s a score that has never happened in a particular sports league’s history. I have no idea if a 5-3 score ever happened in Mississippi high school football before this year, but it happened on opening weekend, when Tupelo beat Lafayette by that very score.

This game featured two field goals and a safety and was more exciting than you might think. Tupelo defensive lineman Romero Hampton made a big fumble recovery to set up Gideon Deaton’s 39-yard field goal with 1:53 left – redemption for Gideon, who had missed a 25-yarder earlier.

• That same night, Pontotoc won a 33-32 thriller at Shannon when Conner Armstrong hit Nic Townsend for a 7-yard touchdown pass on the game’s final play.

• A week later, the Skunk Bowl lived down to its name: Booneville 2, Baldwyn 0. Scorigami! (Lee Smith has since told me Corinth won at Pontotoc by that exact score in 19 and 87).

• On Oct. 7, North Pontotoc trailed Houston 30-12 at halftime but rallied for a 38-37 win. Quarterback Reece Kentner had four TDs rushing and two passing, including a 30-yard strike to Winn Navarette on fourth-and-15 for the winning score with 1:18 left.

Kentner’s performance was one of the gutsiest I saw all season.

• On Oct. 22, Ripley’s Immanuel Griffin and Houston’s Jalen Washington put on an epic display of rushing prowess. Griffin rushed for 358 yards and scored seven touchdowns, while Washington totaled 321 yards and two TDs.

Ripley won 52-44.

• Backup running back Andru Berry rushed for four touchdowns as Pontotoc edged Gentry 35-34 in double-overtime in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

Gentry isn’t known for football but has clearly improved under coach Mario Young. The Rams gave the Warriors everything they wanted, with QB Troy Griffin throwing for four TDs. He was sacked by Justin Woods on the game’s final play.