The Wyoming Legislature normally convenes only once each year. But in late October, lawmakers gathered again at Capitol in Cheyenne for a special session aimed at fighting back against one of the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Observers questioned how much lawmakers would accomplish, given that the specifics of the mandate were not yet finalized. But opposition to the mandate, and pressure from the Wyoming Republican Party, pushed lawmakers to move quickly.

HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO