AS IRON SHARPENS IRON: Eufaula senior, head coach lead All-Phoenix football selections

Khelil Deere wonders about it at times. His coach does too.

What if Deere’s talents were measured against Class 6A competition instead of 2A?

This year’s All-Phoenix Area Prep Football Team’s Most Valuable Player recipient won’t know until he hits college and measures himself against the best coming from any A.

He finished a season in the semifinals with 51 receptions, 1,024 yards and 14 touchdowns. At cornerback he had seven interceptions and four pass breakups.

Few would throw to him — Oklahoma Christian tried in the quarterfinals and he intercepted four. And because the Ironheads at times coasted to their fourth consecutive District 2A-6 championship, his quarterback didn’t throw to him a full four quarters of most games.

“A lot of times — truthfully with us —I think he got bored with it, as if it was too easy,” Newton said. “He’s one who is ready to get to the next level and see where he can go. You want kids want to be challenged because that brings out the best in you. Every time he steps up to the line in college, that guy across will be as good if not better than him.

“He wants that challenge. I absolutely think he could have played at any level in the state in high school. But we were in 2A, and so many of our games we were holding out starters after the half. That hurt his numbers which might have hurt his chances for looks. And that hurts me when the guys who committed to playing for the team and do what they needed to there come up short of our team goals. But he was a team player first.”

Deere, a senior, had 4,500 yards receiving in three seasons, from returns to receiving. He was also a three-time member of the team, earning Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore.

“Those kind are hard to replace,” said Newton. “We’ve had a lot of special people come through here. We had the Selmon brothers who couldn’t be replaced. He’s like them — a kid you get a rare opportunity to coach.”

Deere will wonder at times what might have been. The Ironheads outgained the eventual state champion Marlow Outlaws 442-252, their 19 first downs almost double Marlow’s 10, and Deere had 139 yards on 12 catches as well as his seventh interception in that game. But the turnover bug bit Eufaula hard and the 28-16 outcome left the Ironheads at the same plateau as the 2002, 2003 and 2005 teams.

“You can’t beat yourself down because you didn’t get everything you wanted,” Deere said. “Four-peat in district and three-peat in the Checotah rivalry and making it to the semifinals for the first time since 2005, that’s all not bad.”

Coach of the Year: Larry Newton, Eufaula

All that Deere counted off was good enough to get Newton the Coach of the Year nod. His team went 12-2. He won it in 2018 as well, with an outcome similar to this one — losing to the eventual state champions in Sperry, but in the quarterfinal round.

“He’s been a great role model for me my whole time here,” Deere said.

Newton turns and gives credit to Deere and the other Ironheads.

“It’s all about commitment of the kids. They’re the guys holding the camera and I just have to focus the lens,” Newton said. “As I tell them every year, you have to let each play go and get to the next one. Just as it is with seasons.

“You learn from the experience. We’ll get in after the Christmas break and get after it. We’ll get kids ready and fill people in. We lost a bunch this year, but we’ve lost a bunch before. We’ll move forward and if we get there again, we’ll try and have a different outcome.”

Large School Offensive POY:Gabe Rodriguez, Wagoner

Wagoner quarterback Gabe Rodriguez is another example of an individual’s value to a team concept.

When Rodriguez was injured with 9:11 to go until halftime of their 4A quarterfinal at Tuttle, he took 43 percent of his team’s run game to the bench. His 1,164 yards passing just four yards less than what he had when on a run he got his bell rung into concussion protocol.

With Rodriguez out, Wagoner’s offense was lifeless, losing 28-0 with just six first downs and 146 total yards.

“If I could go back, I don’t think I should have tried to find more of a hole,” he said.

It came at the end of a season of adjustment. Rodriguez got the starting job amid an offense that, along with himself, was made up of guys who did not start during the state title run of 2020. Travis Bryant re-joined the staff in the off-season as offensive coordinator and after feeling their way through a 3-2 start, the Bulldogs opted for a spread concept that allowed the diamond formation-grounded Wagoner junior to flourish.

“I’ve ran diamond my whole life. The change took a little time to get used to, but we definitely made the most out of it,” he said.

The name Rodriguez is a familiar one with All-Phoenix honors. Both his brothers, Roman and Malcolm, were All-Phoenix major honorees. Roman was the 2014 Large School Defensive Player of the Year and a key two-way player for the first of three consecutive state titles. Malcolm quarterbacked that team and two more to state titles, winning the 2016 MVP honor and then became an All-American at linebacker at Oklahoma State.

“I got attached to Gabe’s toughness, his personality and his grit in middle school,” said Dale Condict, the head coach at Wagoner. Being able to do what he did this year with the shadow hanging over him, I thought, was really impressive, and he’s slowly stepping out into his own light.

“I told him early on, ‘you go be the best version of yourself. Don’t worry about comparisons to one brother of the other.’ And I’m sure that’s the same advice they gave him and his parents gave him. He’ll continue to develop as a passer and we’ll have a few of the pieces back to build around him next year.”

Large School Defensive POY:

Cason Albin, Hilldale

Cason Albin set a Hilldale school record for sacks with 20, a best in Class 4A statewide. Thirty-seven of his team-high 108 tackles were for lost yardage. He also had 25 hurries.

“The thing that defined Cason is his motor and how it is always running at a high level,” Hilldale head coach David Blevins said of the senior defensive end. “Even if he didn’t have those numbers, he gave people fits just because he never quit.”

The only thing that slowed Albin was a benching due to COVID-19 in week one. He didn’t take long to rev up. He had nine tackles, three sacks and five others for lost yardage against Checotah in week two.

And now that engine is in the garage.

Albin’s football life is over. His aim is to go into the heat and air business or become a firefighter.

“It’s not the greatest feeling. I mean, I love football. But it’s something that has to happen,” Albin said.

If only colleges offered degrees for such things, or trade schools had football teams.

“At the end of the day when you get out of high school, football becomes a job,” Blevins said. “Knowing him, he likes money in his pocket.”

Small School Offensive POY:Geral Washington, Midway

A repeat winner of this award, Geral Washington wants to continue to play football. He might at Langston. He’s willing to anywhere.

But it’s that eight-man label of allegedly not being seen as real football that comes into play for the senior and others at that level. Never mind that Washington threw for 2,206 yards and 37 touchdowns with just five interceptions and a 118.2 quarterback rating. He also had 764 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns.

“The thing about small schools is you have go to prove yourself,” Midway head coach Steve Corn said. “I think he has the passion and drive to prove himself and by his sophomore year could find playing time somewhere. He’s just got too much arm talent.”

Washington’s highlight wasn’t just getting to the quarterfinal round again, losing to the same team the Chargers did a year ago — 2020 state champ Tyrone. The best was closer to home.

“It was so much fun playing with my brother (Gervon) a year,” he said of his freshman sibling. “He pushed me to play better in games. When he was doing good, I would try and beat him and when I was doing good, he would try to beat me.”

Washington looks at Michael Vick, like him a 6-foot quarterback who, while playing 11-man ball in high school, was critiqued because he was smaller in stature.

“He could control the game, he could throw the ball, run the ball and he’s not very tall either, and he was left-handed,” Washington said.

Like Vick proved himself, Washington is just hoping someone will give him that chance.

Small School Defensive POY:Carson Parks, Warner

In looking for top defenders, sometimes it’s the impact guy off the edge that piles up the sacks. Sometimes it’s an uncanny number of tackles and a leadership role.

Rafe Watkins, the head coach at Warner, compares junior linebacker Carson Parks to the middle Rodriguez kid out of Wagoner, who in his final year at Oklahoma State earned All-Big 12 first team and multiple second team All-America honors.

Parks had a whopping 153 tackles and two interceptions in the middle of the linebacking corps, just like Rodriguez.

“He is a defensive coach on the field and I’d go as far as saying our most valuable player all-around,” Watkins said. “Besides what he did on defense, we moved him from tight end to left tackle and he became one of our two best linemen. He was also our extra-point guy and a great punter.”

Parks remembers Watkins coming to him and telling him his goals of being the District A-8 linebacker of the year “was thinking too small.”

“Think of district defensive player of the year,” Parks recalls Watkins as saying. “I did and got that, then I get this and it was a shock.”

Watkins has another goal out there for Parks — Division II linebacker.

“He won’t have the speed for D1 but he understands the game so much,” Watkins said. “One, his dad is a coach and the other kids listen and absorb everything. He’s a sponge himself and wants to do everything right.”

Newcomer of the Year:Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee

For Muskogee freshman Jamarian Ficklin, it was a baptism by fire.

With a limited number of starters back on offense and all but one of those hurt to start the year, Ficklin faced three Arkansas powerhouses in non-district as a 15-year-old quarterback. Then he had a three-game run against Bartlesville, Sand Springs and Choctaw that showed what the Roughers could be in store for the next three seasons — throwing for over 1,000 yards with a completion rate of over 70 percent.

“In evaluating a 15-year-old, and two of those teams were exceptional teams, that kind of stretch for any kid is a helluva run,” said Muskogee head coach Travis Hill. “Those first three games, we had so much newness and he’s going against very good, very organized and very disciplined teams (Greenwood, Bentonville West and Rogers). The last three includes probably the best team at any level (Bixby) and Booker T too, both with exceptional kids.”

Ficklin for the year was 153-of-265 for 2,328 yards and 18 touchdowns. What hurt his quarterback rating of 89.0 was 13 interceptions.

Still not many freshmen made this kind of impact in the type of line of fire Ficklin faced.

“To be seen as a freshman, how I played with a young team despite a losing season, it means a lot,” Ficklin said. “With another year I’ll have more experience, be more used to how 6A football is played, how fast it is, and this team as a whole will have a year of maturity.”

“I’m glad I have him another three years,” Hill said.

Rounding it out

Others making the team by positions were Eufaula junior Luke Adcock at quarterback, running backs Dontierre Fisher of Checotah, Eric Virgil of Hilldale and Gunner Dozier of Gore, and wide receivers Jayden Bell of Muskogee, Cade Waggle of Fort Gibson and Cole Miller of Midway. Across the front were Eufaula’s Ty Dodd, Warner’s Ty Vinson, Hilldale’s Evan Keefe, Checotah’s Omarion Warrior and Gore’s Garrett Douthit.

Dodd and Fisher were three-time selections. Adcock, Dozier and Virgil were repeat selections.

Defensively, Wagoner’s Fred Watson, Eufaula’s Johnny Burton, Gore’s Gabe Dozier and Midway’s Jaxon Harrison make up the front line. Wagoner’s Gabe Goodnight, Hilldale’s Brayden Smith, Haskell’s Marcus Clark, Porter’s Kaleb Brewer and Checotah’s Trenton Dan were linebackers and Hilldale’s Brayson Lawson, Warner’s Callen Park and Hunter Branch and Jaxon Perdue, both of Fort Gibson, comprise the secondary.

Watson and Park were repeat selections.

Jaxson Whittiker of Hilldale was selected as the kicker, Fort Gibson’s Cole Mahaney as punter, and three named as reserves/athletes were Gore quarterback Zane Craighead, Eufaula running back Matt Clover and Warner quarterback Jace Jackson. Mahaney is a two-time selection.

The team is selected by staff and correspondents of the Phoenix with input from area coaches.

ALL-PHOENIX AREA FOOTBALL SQUAD

Coach of year

Larry Newton, Eufaula

12-2, district champ for fourth consecutive year, 27-game win streak in district play, 2A semifinalist.

MVP

Khelil Deere, Eufaula, WR/DB, 5-11, 185, Sr.

51 receptions, 1,024 yards, 14 TDs.

Seven interceptions, four pass breakups.

Large School Awards (3A-6A)

Offensive POY

Gabe Rodriguez, Wagoner, QB, 5-8, 160, Jr.

177 rushes, 1,168 yards, 13 TDs.

89 of 181 passing for 1,164 yards, 13 TDs, 10 interceptions.

Defensive POY

Cason Albin, Hilldale, DE, 6-2, 210, Sr.

108 tackles, 84 solo, 37 for loss, 20 sacks (school record).

Small School Awards (2A-C)

Offensive POY

Geral Washington, Midway, QB, 6-1, 195, Sr.

102 carries for 764 yards rushing, 125 of 229 passing for 2,206 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Defensive POY

Carson Parks, Warner, LB, 6-3, 205, Jr.

153 tackles and two interceptions; District A-8 Co-Defensive POY.

Newcomer of Year

Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee, 6-0, 170, Fr.

153 of 265, 2,328 yards, 18 TDs passing.

Offense

Quarterback

Luke Adcock, Eufaula, 6-3, 205, Jr.

111 of 184 passing for 1,982 yards, 19 TDs and 5 INTs, in 14 games, 120.3 rating, carried 127 times for 753 yards and 11 TDs.

Running back

Eric Virgil, Hilldale, 5-7, 175 , Jr.

197 carries, 1,385 yards, 24 touchdowns rushing.

Gunner Dozier, Gore, 6-2, 205, Jr.

138 rushes, 1,207 yards, 23 touchdowns rushing.

Dontierre Fisher, Checotah, 5-10, 190, Sr.

Three-time selection, 122 carries, 1,221 yards, 16 touchdowns in 7 1/2 games.

Receivers

Jayden Bell, Muskogee, 5-7, 160, Jr.

50 receptions, 968 yards, 9 TDs.

Cade Waggle, Fort Gibson, 5-11, 145, Jr.

44 catches, 725 yards, 9 touchdowns.

Cole Miller, Midway, 5-7, 145, Jr.

38 receptions, 836 yards, 19 TDs in 12 games.

Linemen

Ty Dodd, Eufaula, 6-5, 300, Sr.

Graded 92 percent. Three-time team member.

Evan Keefe, Hilldale, 6-3, 255, Jr.

54 pancake blocks, 92 percent grade.

Omarion Warrior, Checotah, 6-3, 295, Sr.

Two-time selection, led team in pancakes, graded 82 percent.

Garrett Douthit, Gore, 6-3, 270, Sr.

90 percent grade.

Ty Vinson, Warner, 6-0, 195, So.

94 percent grade.

Defense

LinemEn

Fred Watson, Wagoner, DE, 6-0, 225, Sr.

Repeat selection had 85 tackles, 24 pressures, 18 tackles for loss, 8 sacks in 12 games.

Johnny Burton, Eufaula, 6-3, 235, Sr.

100 tackles, 8 sacks, 3 interceptions, 1 pass breakup.

Jaxon Harrison, Midway, 6-5, 230, Sr.

94 tackles, 2 for loss, 6 sacks in 12 games.

Gabe Dozier, Gore, 6-2, 250, Jr.

43 tackles, 12 for lost yards, 2 sacks in 11 games.

Linebackers

Gabe Goodnight, Wagoner, 6-1, 220, Sr.

70 tackles, 15 pressures, 2 forced fumbles, 2 recoveries, 15 tackles for losses, 3 sacks.

Marcus Clark, Haskell, 6-1, 170, Sr.

83 tackles, 58 solo, 5 for loss, 6 hurries, 3 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 pass deflections

Brayden Smith, Hilldale, 6-0, 180, Sr.

79 tackles, 50 solo, 9 tackles for loss, 4 hurries, 7 sacks.

Kaleb Brewer, Porter, 5-10, 185, Sr.

86 total tackles, 1 defensive TD.

Trenton Dan, Checotah, 6-0, 205, Sr.

85 tackles, 4 interceptions, 3 defensive TDs, fumble recovery.

Secondary

Brayson Lawson, Hilldale, 6-0, 190, Sr.

19 tackles, 14 solo, 6 interceptions.

Callen Park, Warner, 6-1, 180, Sr.

38 tackles and 6 interceptions with one TD.

Hunter Branch, Fort Gibson, 6-2, 155, Jr.

6 interceptions, 9 pass deflections, 23 tackles, 21 solo.

Jaxon Perdue, Fort Gibson, 5-8, 130, Sr.

72 tackles, 62 solo, 9 tackles for loss.

Specialists

Kicker

Jaxson Whittiker, Hilldale, 6-0, 170, Sr.

51 kickoffs, 14 touchbacks, 51-52 on extra points, 10 of 13 on field goals, longest of 27 yards.

Punter

Cole Mahaney, Fort Gibson, 5-11, 160, Jr.

39.3 average on 33 attempts.

Others

AthletES

Zane Craighead, Gore, QB, 6-1, 185, Sr.

45-of-75 passing, 811 yards, 15 touchdowns, 120.1 rating, 79 carries, 821 yards, 12 TDs rushing.

Matt Clover, Eufaula, RB, Sr., 5-10, 190

195 rushes for 1,712 yards, 26 touchdowns in 14 games.

Jace Jackson, Warner, QB, 6-1, 170, So.

Threw for 1,004 yards and 6 touchdowns, rushed for 923 in 8 games before injury.