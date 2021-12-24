ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan says it won't send government officials to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

By Jessie Yeung, Junko Ogura
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Tokyo (CNN) — Japan will not send any senior officials or Cabinet ministers to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, the government said Friday -- but stopped short of calling the decision a diplomatic boycott. Japan "believes that respect for human rights is important," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu...

