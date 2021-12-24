Japan says it won't send government officials to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
By Jessie Yeung, Junko Ogura
Tokyo (CNN) — Japan will not send any senior officials or Cabinet ministers to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, the government said Friday -- but stopped short of calling the decision a diplomatic boycott. Japan "believes that respect for human rights is important," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu...
Hong Kong (CNN) — Intel has apologized in China following a backlash over a directive to suppliers not to source products or labor from the Xinjiang region. The US chipmaker told suppliers in a letter dated December 2021 that it "is required to ensure our supply chain does not use any labor or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region" of China, citing government restrictions and questions from investors and customers.
Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to." "We have been clear that there will be significant consequences"...
On December 27, the fee for a US passport book will shoot up by $20 for all customers, the US State Department has announced. There are several personal factors that go into the cost calculation -- including the type of passport you want, whether you're renewing or getting your first one, and how fast you need it.
The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a year-end interview with local media said Western democracies must stand together against a China he says has been "playing us off each other."
"We need to do a better job of working together and standing strong so that China can't, you know, play the angles and divide us one against the other," he told Global Television in an interview that aired late Saturday.
The prime minister described Western powers competing for access to China's market -- using as an example sales of Canadian versus Australian beef to China's rising middle class -- and allowing Beijing to often dictate the terms.
"We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing us off each other in an open market competitive way," he said.
BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China has replaced Chen Quanguo, who as Communist Party chief in the Xinjiang region oversaw a security crackdown targeting ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in the name of fighting religious extremism. Chen, in his post since 2016, will move to another role and Ma Xingrui,...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China is using the Winter Olympic Games to drive its efforts to improve the environment, but smog-prone capital Beijing is still preparing for the worst as the opening ceremony looms. Beijing has improved its air quality since China won its bid to host the...
Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
China will send police officers to the Solomon Islands to help train its police force, the Pacific island nation says, after rioting last month sparked by the country’s 2019 switch of diplomatic relations to Beijing from Taiwan. The unrest, in which dozens of buildings were burnt down, arose after...
Beijing [China], December 23 (ANI): China has expressed concerns over what it called Japan's unilateral decision to discharge the nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, calling on Tokyo to "rescind the wrong decision". The remarks by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian come in the wake of a media report that...
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government on Friday approved record defence spending, with a 10th straight annual increase in 2022, against a backdrop of China’s rapid military expansion and North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes. The budget for the fiscal year starting April 1...
China has proposed some stricter rules for companies to list overseas, though there is no ban on listing overseas. The draft rules were published by China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") on its website. Companies with a VIE structure will still be able to list overseas after they file with the CSRC.
China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau implored the West to stand together against China, arguing that country's communist leadership has often been "playing" Western countries against each other. "We need to do a better job of working together and standing strong so China can't play the angles and divide us one...
Japan s Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan The 1.1% budget increase for the year beginning in April is the 10th consecutive defense spending increase and is in line with Japan’s pledge to the United States to strengthen its own defense capabilities to tackle increasingly challenging security issues in the region.The budget, which still needs...
Intel has apologized for a ban on using components from Xinjiang in response to attacks from Chinese nationalist media over the policy, becoming the latest multinational to become embroiled in China’s battle with the US over human rights issues. The episode quickly became one of the most talked-about topics...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
BEIJING -- The Chinese government on Friday denounced a U.S. law that restricts imports from Xinjiang as a violation of international law and dismissed complaints of abuses against mostly Muslim minorities in the northwestern region as lies. President Joe Biden signed the measure Thursday amid mounting tension including appeals by...
