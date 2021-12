CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As families plan their holiday gatherings, local health authority Dr. Kim Onufrak has a few recommendations on how to avoid spreading COVID-19. "First and foremost, if you haven’t been vaccinated -- that’s the best thing to do is get vaccinated,” Onufrak said. “And if you are, and over the 6 months, get the booster if you are 16 and up."

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO