ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

3 Christmas Things to Know Today

Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. On the night of Christmas, many kids leave presents in stockings for Santa Claus. However, many families in European countries like the Netherlands and Germany follow old traditions. The children leave their shoes out the front door filled...

www.wahpetondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Why People Put Oranges In Stockings At Christmas

If oranges in stockings are a holiday tradition in your family, you might not have thought about where the practice came from. But even if you and your kin don’t tuck citrus into the toes of Christmas stockings, you may be interested to learn how the quaint custom possibly came to be.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

It’s OK to Have a Shit Christmas

Maybe you're one of those people who’s a self-styled, unironic Christmas lover. “Is it okay to put your tree up in November ha ha” you message everyone every year without fail, before posting a meme about how you've still got trauma from when Emma Thompson opened the Joni Mitchell CD in Love Actually. Come December, you’re the one diligently organising “friend Christmas”, followed by “flat Christmas” and “mini work Christmas” –and you’re the one making sure everyone wears their paper crowns “or it won't be fun, guys”.
HALLOWEEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
AFP

Bethlehem subdued for second pandemic Christmas

In Bethlehem's Manger Square, visitors in Santa hats and scouts beating drums marked Christmas Eve on Friday, but numbers were lower than usual as coronavirus fears overshadowed celebrations for a second straight year. For him, as for many shopkeepers around Manger Square, "there is nothing to say about Christmas".
FESTIVAL
CBS New York

Parishioners Attend First In-Person Christmas Eve Services Since 2019

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday throughout the Tri-State Area for Christmas Eve mass. The beloved tradition was in-person after going virtual last year because of COVID-19. Despite the Omicron variant raging in the community, the midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is going at full capacity, as planned, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Parishioners gathered outside St. Patrick’s to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. “He came to save us all from our sins and give us freedom,” said Amy Storrie. The spirit of Christmas was alive at a church in Bayside, Queens. Christmas for the Stein family always starts with mass. “It’s nice to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheConversationAU

Miracles and magic: the dual stories at the heart of Christmas

Christmas, at least in Western countries like Australia, brings together diverse myths and European traditions. Santa magically produces and delivers presents to the entire world in one night, hot Australians dream of a white Christmas, Jesus’s miraculous birth to a young virgin is re-enacted in nativity plays, and Christians gather to worship and celebrate the great mystery that this baby is God incarnate (God made flesh). There is plenty of magic, mystery and miraculous activity to be found in these traditions. Is this what is meant by “the magic of Christmas Day” as Celine Dion croons? Magic and miracles are treated...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Traditions#Christmas Wreaths#Santa Claus#Reindeer#European#English
New Prague Times

Christmas Pageant a reminder of the season

With shy smiles, a few giggles and some nervous energy by the younger participants, more than 30 children presented the Christmas story at St. John’s Catholic Church of Union Hill the morning of Sunday, Dec. 19. The church’s annual Children’s Christmas Pageant was a reminder of what the season is about, a baby born in a simple manger, who was honored by angels, shepherds and kings. Originally planned for Wednesday, Dec. 15, the pageant was postponed due to warnings of high winds. The Sunday pageant had older children holding hands of younger ones to help them in their parts. Ted and Paige Nytes organized the pageant with Ted Nytes helping Nathan Lemke, as King Herod, with his lines during the performance.
FESTIVAL
WGN TV

9 @ 9: Why celebrating Christmas used to be illegal

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story. 9. Christmas wasn’t always Dec. 25. 8. Traditions of evergreens. 7....
LIFESTYLE
Daily News

What I want for Christmas

I am writing with a short list of presents, not for me but for the world. Nobody else, especially our politicians, seems to be able to organise them. 1. That people have access to safe, free COVD-19 vaccinations and the wisdom to take them. 2. That people, not just one...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Daily News

Merry Christmas and make good each day

As I walk the zoo this winter morning, I am reminded about all the blessings bestowed on us here in our niche of the world. I am indeed lucky to work with all creatures great and small every day. It is especially magical this Christmas season. My family gathered last weekend to celebrate the holidays allowing me to assist our zookeepers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. And what a significant time to witness the glory.
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
FESTIVAL
Mining Journal

Free Christmas dinners offered

MARQUETTE — Free Christmas dinners provided by the Ishpeming Elks Lodge and the Gwinn Area Community Fund will be available for delivery, dine-in or pickup throughout Marquette County on Christmas Day. The meals will consist of all of the holiday classics like turkey, stuffing, ham, cranberry sauce, and mashed...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Taxidermy Christmas

For the last seven months, women at Atria Willow Park Senior Living have been crocheting blankets for hours to give to veterans in time for Christmas. East Texas holiday tradition of fellowship, meal continues at Longview rescue mission. Updated: 4 hours ago. The homeless, those in need and residents of...
LONGVIEW, TX
Woman's World

30 Best Christmas Songs To Get You in the Holiday Spirit

A Christmas playlist is crucial to any festive gathering. You don’t want everyone singing their favorite tunes without backup, do you? Take note of our list (in no particular order) and add these Christmas songs to your ultimate holiday playlist. They’re sure to please the entire family this season!
MARIAH CAREY
CBS Miami

Why Are Red And Green The Colors Of Christmas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Around this time of year, we see beautiful decorations illuminate in stores, in our homes, on our streets — and two colors tend to dominate the decor. But why are red and green the colors of Christmas? David Landry teaches religious studies at the University of St. Thomas. “We have a lot of different accounts of how it came to be,” he said. “Like so many traditions, there’s no definitive answer.” But he did offer up a few theories scholars have come up with over the years. The first one involves the crown of thorns — the holly — placed on...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy