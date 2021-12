The pressure mounts as we inch towards the Big Day. It’s worse this year than it was last, and then it was pretty bad. But Christmas Day is always pretty bad if you ask me, the enforced jollity of it all. The endless repetition of everything you are meant to do. Every. Single. Year. Now, I am not here to stop anyone else’s enjoyment. You are either a Christmas person or you are not and, in my experience, nothing can turn you from one into the other though, Lord knows, people endlessly try.

