Environment

Chance of wintry mix Friday

By Jared Piepenburg
Duluth News Tribune
 2 days ago

We'll wake Friday to areas of light snow and light rain mixed together. This could lead to some...

www.duluthnewstribune.com

KTVZ

Winter storm warning continues

On this holiday weekend, we still are seeing the effects of the major winter storm impacting most of Oregon and Washington and it's nowhere near done yet. While snow totals were moderate in town on Saturday, we have an increased chance for precipitation in cities, and Redmond is expected to get about 1 to 2 inches.
BEND, OR
#Christmas
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is dominating the area for Sunday which could keep us nice and dry for the time being. However, this high pressure will be ushering in southwesterly winds which will keep warm temperatures in place for the foreseeable future. We will also see the chance for fog in the forecast tonight and into tomorrow morning, so get used to this trend as we stay warm and moist. This includes Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures over the next few days in the mid to upper 70s which is nearly 10-15 degrees above our average at this time of year. An upper-level trough will push our high-pressure system eastward during the middle of the week which will reinforce the warm temperatures. Temperatures will actually try approaching record highs (Low 80s) by the middle of the week, but if rain chances hold tight in the forecast we may just fall short. This system will bring in a cold front that will last through the end of the workweek, but then not many signs of severe weather just yet.
ALBANY, GA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Duluth News Tribune

More snow on the way

Sunday will be mostly cloudy to start, and then overnight heavy snow will come in. Lingering snow will fall Monday morning and a breeze will come out of the east, creating travel concerns. Temperatures start dropping into the week with another chance of snow Tuesday night. Wednesday temperatures will drop to the teens and the end of the week will have lows below zero during the night.
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

Dry Most of Sunday, Snow & Wintry Mix Tonight -Bill Graul

Sunday’s Forecast High: 35F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 33F…. Dry for most of today with increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. ALERT NIGHT for this evening and tonight: A system brings a chance of snow this evening, developing from SW to NE across the region. The snow will then change to a wintry mix in many areas overnight. Light snow accumulations will be possible and perhaps a light glaze of ice in areas that see a wintry mix. Travel impacts are likely tonight into Monday morning, including the Monday morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Sunday Sunshine Then Impact Day Monday For Possible Wintry Mix

High pressure bring sunshine for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will peak in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The breeze is out of the northwest 10 to 20 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH, so it could feel chillier. We are watching the next storm system, which is quickly upon us by Monday morning. A wintry mix of sleet and snow with some freezing rain, could cause some minor travel disruptions. The mix is expected to change over to plain rain midday. There could be lingering pockets of mixing. Precipitation type is dependent on where surface temperatures are sitting at the onset. Right now, they look to be near the freezing mark. Because of the threat for ice, we are making Monday an impact day. The wintry mix begins between 7-8AM and continues to mix until around 11 AM to 12 PM then changes to rain. Currently, road temperatures are well above freezing so there is little concern for accumulation. We’ll continue to monitor the conditions and bring you up to date as needed.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

A bright and breezy end to the weekend then a light wintry mix on Monday

TODAY: Turning out partly to mostly sunny and breezy. High: 48. TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and colder. Low: 26. MONDAY: Cloudy and colder with occasional rain, sleet, and snow. High: 38. FORECAST SUMMARY. While some of us woke up to a white day before Christmas, dreams of a white...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sunday cold front leads to wintry mix

The final work week of 2021 starts off with the possibility of a wintry mix, both Monday and Tuesday. The snowbelt areas will see a coating to an inch. Temperatures will be above normal through next week then COLD returns. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material...
ENVIRONMENT

