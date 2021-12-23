Taiwan's Foxconn Qualifies for Nearly $30 Million Tax Breaks in Wisconsin

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye Host and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross discuss Foxconn qualifying for tax credits for the first time since signing the original incentive agreement with former Gov. Scott Walker in 2017. The company will receive $28.8 million for 2020 out of $29.1 million maximum. State certified 579 jobs, which was within target range. Capital investment fell short of $268.6 million target by nearly $2.5 million. Company had claimed it created 970 jobs in 2020 and invested $870 million. Evers signed a revised deal in April that dramatically reduced jobs and capital targets as well as benefits. Under the new contract, Foxconn can receive $80 million in refundable state tax credits if it creates 1,451 jobs through the end of 2025 and invests $672 million. The original deal called for 13,000 jobs and an investment of $10 billion with $3 billion in state credits.
Comments / 0