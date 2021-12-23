ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan's Foxconn Qualifies for Nearly $30 Million Tax Breaks in Wisconsin

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Foxconn has qualified for $28.8 million in Wisconsin tax credits as the Taiwan electronics manufacturer, best known for making Apple iPhones, pushes to set up manufacturing plants in the state. The world's largest contract manufacturer...

WisEye Morning Minute: Foxconn Qualifies for State Tax Credits

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye Host and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross discuss Foxconn qualifying for tax credits for the first time since signing the original incentive agreement with former Gov. Scott Walker in 2017. The company will receive $28.8 million for 2020 out of $29.1 million maximum. State certified 579 jobs, which was within target range. Capital investment fell short of $268.6 million target by nearly $2.5 million. Company had claimed it created 970 jobs in 2020 and invested $870 million. Evers signed a revised deal in April that dramatically reduced jobs and capital targets as well as benefits. Under the new contract, Foxconn can receive $80 million in refundable state tax credits if it creates 1,451 jobs through the end of 2025 and invests $672 million. The original deal called for 13,000 jobs and an investment of $10 billion with $3 billion in state credits.
Russia's Severstal will need to pay $340 million in extra taxes in 2022

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Severstal, one of Russia's largest steelmakers, will need to pay an extra 25 billion roubles ($340 million) in taxes in 2022 due to changes in the calculation of a mineral extraction tax and the excise tax on the metal, the company's main shareholder Alexey Mordashov said. Severstal has already paid around 25 billion roubles in export duties in 2021, Mordashov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel aired on Monday. ($1 = 73.5760 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Foxconn Earns Tax Credits for 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI (WSAU) — For the first time in two years, Foxconn has hit the hiring and investment mile-markers required for tax credits through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Leaders at the state agency confirmed that the Taiwanese tech giant added 579 eligible jobs and made a $266...
Foxconn's India unit Bharat FIH files for $663 million domestic IPO

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed FIH Mobile Ltd’s India unit Bharat FIH Ltd filed for an initial public offering of up to 50.04 billion rupees ($662.97 million) on Wednesday, according to its draft prospectus. Shares of FIH Mobile, a unit of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, surged 6.7% earlier in...
A Plan To End Wisconsin’s Income Tax

MILWAUKEE, WI (METRO) – Former Governor Scott Walker, along with UW economist Noah Williams and a handful of reform groups in the state are making a serious pitch to lawmakers to end the state’s personal income tax and replace it with a slightly higher sales tax. The former...
Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
Amazon worker died on the job after being denied sick leave, say co-workers

Two Amazon workers reportedly died at the company's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, according to co-workers. One of the workers who passed away reportedly had a request for a sick leave denied following which they suffered a stroke and 'died on the job.' One of the co-workers said the company also told them to continue working as usual despite the man passing away. The co-workers spoke to the workers’ rights organization 'More Perfect Union' about the deaths that happened with hours of each other on November 28 and 29, with one of them dying at the facility, while the other passed away while being transported from work in an ambulance, reported MSN News.
Stimulus Check Payments In 2022: Here’s Who’s Eligible For New Year Cash From Next Week

While a 4th stimulus check might not be on the horizon – millions of Americans are concerned about the new year. Indeed, most aid provided by the federal government was not instituted to recur. As such, the third stimulus check might be the final check American citizens receive. With less reliance on the federal governments, some local states and cities in America are offering their citizens financial help in the new year.
5 Places to Watch for Conflict in 2022

A revisionist China, provocations from Russia and the fraught U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan dominated much of the international space in 2021 – a year defined by the ongoing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the backlash from the end of a singularly combative U.S. presidency and the beginning of a new era of supposed “relentless democracy” from Washington.
Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
Social Security Rules Changing in The Year 2022

In 2022, a few critical matters concerning Social Security will change. These adjustments will affect US retirees and those who plan to assert advantages withinside the future. Motley fool reports that there are also a few rules that will remain unchanged. The Social Security beneficiaries need to keep track of benefit schemes and the changes.
