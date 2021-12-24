ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modified remote learning lets students gather in Lakota makeshift libraries during COVID

By Michael D. Clark
Journal-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of Lakota school parents decided to keep their children in the district’s virtual, home-learning program for this second, full school year of the coronavirus pandemic but there is a new feature this time around – in-person get togethers in a library setting. Lakota Schools’ Virtual Learning...

