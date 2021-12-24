How Much Control Does the Central Bank Have over Interest Rates?

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan offered on Thursday to extend $18 billion worth of loans to financial institutions in a first auction conducted for a new scheme aimed at promoting activities to fight climate change. The combined 2.05 trillion yen ($17.94 billion) in loans will be disbursed on...
The US economy is hotter than experts and officials predicted, which led to the Federal Reserve’s decision to phase out the pandemic stimulus package introduced almost two years ago. This program kept interest rates low until it promoted more liquidity in the market and stimulated economic recovery from the...
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England raised interest rates in the United Kingdom on Thursday to combat surging consumer prices, becoming the first central bank among the world’s leading economies to do so since the coronavirus pandemic began. The increase in the bank’s main rate to 0.25%...
(WASHINGTON) -- Federal Reserve officials announced Wednesday that they intend to more rapidly end pandemic-era monetary policies meant to support the economy as surging inflation casts a new shadow over the recovery. The U.S. central bank announced it would accelerate the tapering of its bond-buying program that flushed financial markets...
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a more rapid transition away from its easy policies after its meeting Wednesday, as it sets the stage for the first interest rate hike next year. The Fed is also likely to provide a new description of how it views inflation, and acknowledge...
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on Thursday warned the U.S. economy could slide into a recession as the Federal Reserve takes what he described as long-delayed action to cool the hottest inflation in nearly four decades. Summers, during an interview on a Bloomberg Economics podcast, said the U.S. central bank...
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised interest rates again on Thursday to combat surging inflation, although some analysts said a move by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to cap retail mortgage interest rates could undermine its efforts. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its one-week deposit rate by...
Banking stocks had a strong 2021 and while some of the big names will struggle to match those results, analysts at JPMorgan are still bullish on the sector. Bank of America BAC, for example, will be a major beneficiary of an increase in interest rates. U.S. Bancorp USB will benefit from a pickup in airline and travel spending later in 2022. PNC PNC will see short-term benefits from merger cost savings while it invests in "large excess liquidity."
The numbers: Consumer spending rose 0.6 in November after a 1.4% gain in the prior month, the U.S. government said Thursday. Personal income rose 0.4% after a 0.5% rise in October. The gains were in line with forecasts of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Adjusted for inflation, spending...
The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy.
