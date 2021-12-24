How Much Control Does the Central Bank Have over Interest Rates?

Banking stocks had a strong 2021 and while some of the big names will struggle to match those results, analysts at JPMorgan are still bullish on the sector. Bank of America BAC, for example, will be a major beneficiary of an increase in interest rates. U.S. Bancorp USB will benefit from a pickup in airline and travel spending later in 2022. PNC PNC will see short-term benefits from merger cost savings while it invests in "large excess liquidity."

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO