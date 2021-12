The worldwide deterioration of reading skills due to the increase in online chatting is continuing per country. This is the conclusion of a study by researcher Hans Luyten from the University of Twente. He studied the data from the international PISA-surveys (Programme for International Student Assessment) in 2009 and 2018 in 63 countries. This was part of a large-scale comparative research study conducted under the auspices of the OESO. During that period, online chatting increased significantly in almost every country, but the rate of increase varied considerably from country to country. In Japan, for example, the percentage of students chatting daily increased from 9 percent to 85 percent, whereas the increase in Russia was much lower (from 42 percent to 58 percent).

