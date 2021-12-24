ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian currencies edge higher, equities mixed in low-volume trade

By Sameer Manekar
theedgemarkets.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Dec 24): Most Asian currencies inched higher on Friday, buoyed by hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant won't damage the global economy too much, with the Indonesian rupiah pulling back from a near two-month high to trade almost flat. Equity markets in the region were largely mixed in...





Southeast Asia’s O&G output may not recover to pre-Covid levels

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 26): Southeast Asia’s combined oil and gas production output in 2021 fell to below 5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for the first time since 1998. According to Norway-based independent energy research and business intelligence company Rystad Energy's "Covid-19 report" released Dec 17,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY


World economy now set to surpass US$100 tril in 2022

(Dec 26): The world economy is set to surpass US$100 trillion for the first time in 2022, two years earlier than previously forecast, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research. Global gross domestic product will be lifted by the continued recovery from the pandemic, although if inflation persists...
BUSINESS
Financial World

Gold posts weekly gains, but lulls around $1,800 as holiday calm sets in

On Friday, ahead of 2021 year-end holidays, the safe-haven yellow metal gold futures’ prices had closed out the session with modest gains, mostly riding on the back of a weaker US Dollar alongside a stagnation in US Treasury bond Yields even as risk-appetites had reportedly been improved following an ease in frets of Omicron associated fiscal fallouts.
BUSINESS


China’s central bank vows greater support for real economy

(Dec 25): China’s central bank pledged greater support for the real economy, and said it will make monetary policy more forward-looking and targeted. There will be more “proactive” use of monetary policy tools, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on Saturday (Dec 25). The monetary policy committee held a meeting on Friday that was chaired by governor Yi Gang, it said.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

European markets finish Christmas week on a high note, as investors try to look past omicron worries

European stocks were headed for a flat finish on Friday, Christmas Eve, but with a weekly gain, and with several regional markets already closed for the holiday. closed modestly lower at 482.62, in a half trading day, breaking a winning streak that lasted for three sessions. Bourses in countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Spain were closed on Friday. Among those open, the CAC 40.
STOCKS
Financial World

American Dollar dwindles, posts worst weekly plunge in four months

On Friday, in a holiday-thinned trading session, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average, had reported its worst weekly plunge in more than four months, as a restoration in appetite for riskier assets had led to a decline in US Dollar against most major and emerging market currencies.
MARKETS


Indian shares muted in early trade as Omicron advances

BENGALURU (Dec 24): Indian shares traded in a narrow range on Friday after rising for three straight sessions amid a continued global surge in the Omicron coronavirus variant expected to be less severe than the Delta variant. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.1% at 17,087 by 0359 GMT...
MARKETS


Asian equities mixed in pre-Santa session

Thankfully, reporters have stopped asking me if we will get a Santa Claus rally in stock markets, as it has well and truly arrived. Wall Street rose again overnight after a strong procession on US data and markets convincing themselves even more, that omicron is a mildly symptomatic storm in a teacup. There was positive news from the US data dump, as PCE Index, Durable Goods and Michigan Consumer Sentiment were all solid.
STOCKS


Euro / Dollar Buoyed by LNG Flotilla and Omicron Optimism

The Euro to Dollar rate climbed back above 1.13 on a rising global market tide ahead of the festive holiday after further studies suggested the newest strain of the coronavirus could be a mild one, while the single currency was also aided by a softening of European natural gas prices.
MARKETS


U.S. stocks end at record high, oil prices rise as Omicron fears abate

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 notched a record-high close on Thursday, with oil prices also rising, as investors and traders were optimistic about positive economic data and discounted the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economy, even as COVID-19 case counts soar. Stocks rose...
STOCKS


Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 unchanged

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Friday, as in the sectors propelled shares . At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 unchanged 0.00%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T: 7735 ), which rose 2.82% or 340.0 points to trade at 12400.0 at the close. NTN Corp. (T: 6472 ) added 2.60% or 6.0 points to end at 237.0 and Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T: 7004 ) was up 2.55% or 20.0 points to 804.0 in late trade.
STOCKS


FTSE hits pandemic high before festive rally fizzles out

The limited number of traders who came into work for a half-day in London were set to be rewarded by a fourth straight day of gains ahead of Christmas but saw festive cheer fizzle out at the close.The FTSE 100 ended the day up 1.24p, or 0.02%, lower at 7,372.1p despite gains by some of its travel companies as initial studies suggest Omicron might be less likely to put patients in hospital than previous Covid-19 strains.London stocks are nonetheless higher for the week as sentiment took an uptick and remain near to their highest point since before the pandemic.It is...
MARKETS


Stocks end mixed across global markets in quiet holiday trading Friday

Global stocks were mixed in quiet trading on Friday, with many markets around the world closed or ending early in observance of Christmas. Stocks slipped in Paris and Tokyo, inched higher in Seoul and Hong Kong and were nearly unchanged in London. Financial markets took the day off in the United States, Germany and many other countries as another powerful year for stocks nears its end.
STOCKS


Brent Crude Futures Snap 3-Day Rally in Thin Trade; Omicron Eyed

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday in thin, holiday trade after a three-day rally, with investors trying to gauge the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on demand. Brent crude futures slid 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.56 a barrel by 0205 GMT, following a 2.1% gain in the previous session. The benchmark was still on track for a weekly gain of about 4%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY


Are US stocks and bonds trading on Christmas Eve?

U.S. stocks finished the holiday-shortened week with gains. The equity and bond markets will be closed Friday, Christmas Eve. There will also be no futures trading Friday. Trading resumes Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Asian stock markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of...
STOCKS


Indian shares extend gains as Omicron fears ease

BENGALURU (Dec 23): Indian shares gained for a third straight session on Thursday, led by metals and banking stocks, as risk sentiment improved globally after a study showed hospital stay risk for the Omicron COVID-19 variant is lower than the Delta strain. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.56% to...
MARKETS


The ‘Santa rally’ to drive the commodity currencies higher

The SP 500 has rallied over 4% in the past three days driven by expectations of a strong healthy economy into 2022. Oil prices have surged over 10% in the same period. This is a clear-cut case of ‘Risk-On’. Risk on means investors and traders are happy to take on more risk with their cash in the hope of a better return. The global financial markets are all intertwined with positive and negative correlations constantly shifting. However, one correlation that seems to hold is the correlation of risk sentiment and the forex market. ‘Risk on’ will often see the low-yielding currencies, like the JPY, CHF and the Euro come under pressure. Why? Well simply put, these currencies can be borrowed cheaply and then exchanged by selling in the currency markets in exchange for the higher-yielding assets. If a currency is borrowed and subsequently sold, it will trade lower. And that is exactly what happen at the moment. The strength meter below, shows a clear move our of the JPY, CHF and the Euro, with the high beta, higher-yielding, commodity currencies pushing higher.
MARKETS

