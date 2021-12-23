Sixers vs. Hawks game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
The Philadelphia 76ers return home to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers and the Hawks are dealing with the health and safety protocol, so this will be a tough game on both sides.
The Sixers will still have Joel Embiid to lead the way. Embiid had a monster game on Monday to knock off the Boston Celtics on the road. He now tries to take advantage of a Hawks team that will be without Clint Capela. This should be another big night for the big fella, and the Sixers will need all of it.
Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 23
- Time: 7 p.m. EST
- Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Probable starting lineups
Philadelphia 76ers
- Guard – Seth Curry
- Guard – Isaiah Joe
- Forward – Matisse Thybulle
- Forward – Tobias Harris
- Center – Joel Embiid
Atlanta Hawks
- Guard – Delon Wright
- Guard – Skylar Mays
- Forward – Cam Reddish
- Forward – John Collins
- Center – Gorgui Dieng
