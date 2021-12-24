ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Digiday Crossword: Shopping Spree

By Max Willens
Digiday
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe media world is in the midst of a gaming bonanza. Several years after publishers realized (again) that games are a great...

digiday.com

simplifyingthemarket.com

Homebuyers Are Going on a Shopping Spree This Winter

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, which means some shoppers have wrapped up their holiday buying. But there’s still a group of buyers that are very active this holiday season – homebuyers. Experts anticipate the real estate market will see a flurry of activity this winter, and...
SHOPPING
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
FMX 94.5

Video: Customer Catches McDonald’s Employees Doing The McNasty

Customers in a McDonald's drive-thru line allegedly discovered a few employees getting hot and sexy in the back instead of cooking up McChickens after waiting for 20 minutes for food in line. The restaurant was apparently closed down just so that they could McFinish. Somebody was lovin' it that night, but I'm afraid it was not the customers.
RESTAURANTS
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
Neowin

Amazon thinks some of its customers are getting bored of their Echo devices

According to a Bloomberg report, Amazon is worried that its customers are getting a bit bored with their Echo smart speakers now that the shine has worn off a bit and believes the growth phase is over as estimates show Amazon smart speakers will only grow by 1.2% annually. In some of the years since the Echo's launch, Amazon saw 15% to 25% of users stop using the device after just one week.
ELECTRONICS
Westport News

Turn Your Side Hustle into a Full-Time Gig with Shopify

While it's exciting that so many people have jumped into the side hustle craze over the past year, it's distressing to note that a third of side hustlers need that income just to stay afloat. While we tend to think of side hustles as things to help you get by like driving Uber or writing email subject lines, there are a number of side hustles that can evolve into much more than that.
ECONOMY
CBS News

TikTok tops Google as the most visited website on the internet

For the first time, TikTok had surpassed Facebook and Google as the most popular destination on the internet, according to a technology firm that tracks online activity. In an analysis of web traffic this year, storage software company Cloudflare found that TikTok was the most visited website and most widely used social media platform. Cloudflare's ranking is based on how much web traffic a site generated in 2021.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Apple Employees Group Calls For Christmas Eve Boycott Of Company: “Don’t Shop In Stores. Don’t Shop Online”

A group of Apple workers in retail and corporate has issued a plea for the company’s employees to walk out or call out on Christmas Eve. The group has dubbed itself Apple Together. “Calling all Apple workers and patrons!” read the Tweet, “Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions.” Calling all Apple workers and patrons! Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions. Strike funds are available for participants: https://t.co/xYESzWc196. Don't cross the picket line.#AppleWalkout 🖤✊ pic.twitter.com/U9OexqTLv9 — Apple Together (@AppleLaborers) December 23, 2021 The patrons reference is interesting. Apple Together...
BUSINESS
Android Police

Google has joined the growing list of companies pulling out of in-person CES 2022

After an all-virtual CES 2021, attending the next one in-person seemed (briefly) possible, but a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 has started making the global rounds, threatening new lockdowns and just generally screwing everything up. And suddenly, in-person events started looking extra-dangerous again. While CES 2022 is still going to take place from January 5th to January 8th in Las Vegas (as per the CTA, at least for the moment), more and more companies and publications are dialing back or outright canceling their in-person involvement. Google has now joined this growing list.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

What is DuckDuckGo?

ALTHOUGH most people use Google to conduct web searches, DuckDuckGo is a popular alternative search engine among those who wish to protect their online privacy. DuckDuckGo guarantees that your privacy will be protected and that you will not be tracked. Here is all you need to know about the search engine alternative.
CELL PHONES
Esomelodan

Blogging: You should start a blog right now

There are both good and bad things in the world. Our ideas may be expressed by blogging about such topics. In addition, it's a great chance to show the world your unique perspective. Since you may express yourself freely, blogs have a greater effect than social networking postings.

