The Digiday Crossword: Shopping Spree

A group of Apple workers in retail and corporate has issued a plea for the company’s employees to walk out or call out on Christmas Eve. The group has dubbed itself Apple Together.
“Calling all Apple workers and patrons!” read the Tweet, “Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions.”
The patrons reference is interesting. Apple Together...
