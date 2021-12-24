The Digiday Crossword: Shopping Spree

After an all-virtual CES 2021, attending the next one in-person seemed (briefly) possible, but a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 has started making the global rounds, threatening new lockdowns and just generally screwing everything up. And suddenly, in-person events started looking extra-dangerous again. While CES 2022 is still going to take place from January 5th to January 8th in Las Vegas (as per the CTA, at least for the moment), more and more companies and publications are dialing back or outright canceling their in-person involvement. Google has now joined this growing list.

