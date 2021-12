The stock took off with the release of the latest numbers from SLAB, which showed it’s off to a good start as a pure-play IoT company. Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) is now officially a pure play on the Internet of Things or IoT. SLAB is now all in on IoT after parting ways with the Infrastructure and Automotive or I&A business. If recent stock performance is indicative of what to expect from SLAB in the age of IoT, then the future looks bright for SLAB. However, there is reason to believe the recent rally in the stock will not be easy to sustain. Why will be covered next.

