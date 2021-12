Some quarterbacks just aren’t comfortable with throwing passes over the middle of the field. They diagnose things late, they pull the trigger late, and things tend to go wrong. Coverages in which the middle of the field is closed have always been a problem for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and even as Garoppolo has been on quite the hot streak in the second half of the 2021 season, his middle of the field issues continue.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO