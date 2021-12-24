Biden Plans to Nominate Michelle Childs to D.C. Circuit (2)

This is a rush transcript of "Special Report with Bret Baier" on December 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. BAIER: Breaking tonight, just in the past few minutes, the U.S. Supreme Court just announced it will hear oral arguments in separate appeals over President Biden's vaccine mandates. This is for large businesses, 100 or more, and for healthcare workers at facilities receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding. Enforcement of those policies have been put on hold pending resolution in the high court.

