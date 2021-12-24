ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Plans to Nominate Michelle Childs to D.C. Circuit (2)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChilds, a U.S. judge in South Carolina, viewed as potential Supreme Court contender. She would replace David Tatel, who announced senior status in February. Judge J....

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated two new federal appeals court judges, including a South Carolina judge seen by some as a U.S. Supreme Court contender. Biden nominated U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, 55, in South Carolina to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She would replace U.S. Circuit Judge David Tatel, who in February announced plans to take senior status, a form of semi-retirement for judges.
