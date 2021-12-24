ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Sam Kim confirmed to release a new dance track in January

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger/songwriter Sam Kim will be releasing a dance track in January of next year. On December 24 KST, Antenna revealed that Sam Kim is currently preparing to release a new digital single in January, 2022. While Sam Kim is mainly known for his R&B songs, he will be releasing a dance...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
magneticmag.com

Tale Of Us' Anyma Releases New Two-Track EP ‘Running’

Italian producer and Tale of Us brainchild, Matteo Milleri releases his brand new EP Running as part of his solo project, Anyma. The Running EP is being released through 300 Entertainment / Afterlife. Running EP is a two-part release encompassing both an NFT (Eva 0) and two releases "Running" featuring vocals from Meg Myers and "Walking." While "Running" is a club-ready banger featuring the gorgeous Nashville-born singer-songwriter Meg Myers, "Walking" sees Anyma craft a dark bass-driven electronic track accompanied by calculated grooves and percussion samples. An artist who seems to ebb and flow between energetic club bangers and emotive songwriting moments, Anyma has excelled in his solo work, showcasing a production depth that stands out as unique to his work with Tale of Us.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Frank Ocean Releases New Track on ‘blonded Xmas’ Radio Show

Frank Ocean has returned with a special Christmas segment of blonded RADIO. The episode premiered on Apple Music 1 earlier today and featured an intimate conversation between the rapper and the motivational speaker and extreme athlete Wim “Iceman” Hof about dealing with grief. Ocean’s younger brother, Ryan Breaux, passed away in August 2020.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Burial Announces New 5-Track EP 'ANTIDAWN' Arriving In January

New Burial music will arrive in the New Year. The reclusive and beloved producer will release a new five-track EP ANTIDAWN on Hyperdub in three weeks. According to a press release, the record will explore an “interzone between dislocated, patchwork songwriting and eerie, open-world, game space ambience.”. “Lyrics take...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

UP10TION Releases 'Novella' Track List

UP10TION has released the track list and title track of their new album "Novella." At midnight on December 16, UP10TION released the track list and all track credits of their forthcoming 10th MINI-ALBUM "Novella" through their official SNS channel. UP10TION's new album contains six tracks, including the title song "Crazy...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R3hab
Person
Sam Kim
nowdecatur.com

Katy Perry And Alesso Collaborate On New Dance Track

Katy Perry and Alesso have recorded a new dance track called “When I’m Gone.” Their first collaboration also included being a part of the co-writing team. Although it won’t officially be released until December 29, pre-sale is available. The official music video for the song will...
THEATER & DANCE
thisis50.com

Kim Sane Releases “Brussels” & Announces New Single In February

Hailing from London, Kim Sane is a DJ/Producer that has amassed a substantial amount of credibility covering a number of House and Techno music derivatives throughout the years. He has frequented line-ups the length and breadth of the UK and abroad, building an impressive CV of conducting crowds at much-loved venues breaching both the club and festival circuit.
WORLD
allkpop.com

TWICE reveal selfie MV for Japanese single 'Wonderful Day'

TWICE have dropped their selfie music video for "Wonderful Day". In the MV, TWICE film themselves selfie-style for fans. "Wonderful Day" is a track from the JYP Entertainment girl group's latest Japanese album 'Doughnut', which featured "Doughnut" as a title song. Check out TWICE's "Wonderful Day" MV above, and let...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Electronic Dance Music#Dj#Ged
Hello Magazine

ITV confirms Oti Mabuse will join Dancing on Ice as a judge

Oti Mabuse will be joining the judging panel of Dancing on Ice when the competition returns in 2022, ITV have confirmed. The dancer, who has been a staple on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing since 2015, will be taking a seat on the panel alongside Diversity star Ashley Banjo and legendary skaters Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

P1Harmony and The Lab get their dance on in new teaser for 'Do It Like This'

P1Harmony has a special surprise for fans waiting for their new comeback!. On December 26 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group unveiled a new teaser video promoting their upcoming single "Do It Like This." The teaser features both the P1Harmony members and LA-based dance crew The Lab, who are best known as the champions of NBC's 2018 competition program 'World of Dance'. In the clip, members from both P1Harmony and The Lab show off their dance performance skills against a preview of the new single's fun hip-hop instrumental.
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Confirms Release Window for New Anime

Jump Festa is in full swing, promising to reveal new information for some of the biggest Shonen franchises around including the likes of Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and more. With Chainsaw Man getting a panel of its own during the massive anime event, the bloody story of Denji has revealed when fans can expect the first season from Studio MAPPA to arrive along with a brief look at new footage in the upcoming adaptation.
COMICS
HipHopDX.com

Nas & Hit-Boy Confirm 'King's Disease 3' Is On The Way

Nas and Hit-Boy’s chemistry is set to continue in the coming years — even after the release of their Magic album on Friday (December 24). The rapper-producer pair confirmed a King’s Disease 3 album will be dropping at some point, with Nas rapping the news on “Ugly” off their new album and Hit-Boy also sharing the lyrics on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Gordo, Marcel Dettmann & More

This week in dance music, we took a tour of the Brazilian scene with one of the country’s hottest exports, Vintage Culture; Porter Robinson, Alison Wonderland and REZZ topped the lineup for New Orleans’ Buku Music + Art Project 2022; Above & Beyond topped themselves by playing from the apex of a granite monolith in Colombia; we got the rundown from the new SoCal festival Desert Air; Madonna entered Hot/Dance Electronic Songs via the Sickick edit of her 90s hit “Frozen”; we got a behind-the-scenes tour of EDC Las Vegas 2022; and we selected our 20 favorite dance albums of 2021. (Watch for our best songs of the year list coming next week.)
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Nas releases new album ‘Magic’ produced by Hit-Boy

Nas has dropped a surprise new album called ‘Magic’ produced entirely by Hit-Boy – you can listen to it in full below. The legendary MC announced the project on social media last night (December 23), just a few hours before releasing it. “MAGIC is in the air,”...
MUSIC
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy