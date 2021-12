The Michael Ross 5 invites you to join them for a Mingus Holiday at the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center on Friday, December 17 at 8pm. An iconoclastic visionary, jazz bassist and composer Charles Mingus established a movement within modern jazz that marked a departure from bebop and helped chart the course of avant-garde jazz. Inspired by the music of Duke Ellington, Mingus created jazz scores and compositions of textual color while retaining the dominant element of improvisation. The show will be mostly Mingus with a few of Ross’s originals and a couple of hipper holiday tunes. Tickets are $18 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Advance tickets are available at Fogartyville.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO