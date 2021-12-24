ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Odds, prediction, history, recent form

Cover picture for the articleTottenham vs Crystal Palace helps kick off Boxing Day with a 10 am ET kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live on Peacock Premium). When Antonio Conte took over from Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham sat 9th in the Premier League table, five points out of the top-four. Heading...

Uncertainty reigns regarding PL clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace

It remains to be seen if the Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace game will go ahead as planned later tonight. According to Football.London, due to a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the Aston Villa camp, the Premier League are set to postpone today’s Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace game.
Crystal Palace boss Vieira: I know Tottenham jeers coming today

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira expects jeers from Tottenham fans today. Vieira spent nine years as a player at Arsenal and captained them to Premier League success at the home of arch-rivals Tottenham in 2004. "I am expecting more than just a couple of boos," the Gunners great said with...
Patrick Vieira
Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Spurs and praises striker’s attitude

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project.The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.Kane struggled for goals under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked in November and replaced by Conte, and even now the striker has only scored nine times for Spurs in all competitions this term.Yet a second goal in the Premier League this campaign and improved display on Sunday against Liverpool showed green shoots...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace Preview: Round two somehow begins already

It feels a bit early for Tottenham Hotspur to be playing a Premier League reverse fixture, but the schedule presses onward despite the club having endured a healthy number of postponements. A Boxing Day visit from Crystal Palace will be Spurs’ 16th league contest of the season, with six points — but also three matches — separating them from fourth-place Arsenal.
Patrick Vieira to miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham after testing positive for Covid-19

Patrick Vieira will miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham on Boxing Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Palace are believed to have asked the Premier League to postpone the fixture after an undisclosed number of positive tests were recorded within the first-team setup, including Vieira’s, however, the game is set to go ahead after further testing on Sunday morning. Vieira will now need to isolate for at least seven days, meaning he will be absent from the touchline this afternoon as well as for fixtures against Norwich City and West Ham. “We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs,” Palace said in a statement. “Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today’s match.”Viera is the latest Premier League manager to test positive for Covid-19, with Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard also in isolation as his side host Chelsea this afternoon. Three of the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures - Burnley vs Everton, Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford - have already been postponed.
Lucas Moura stars for Tottenham in comfortable win over Covid-hit Crystal Palace

Lucas Moura scored one and made two more as Tottenham piled on the Boxing Day misery for Crystal Palace with a 3-0 win.Palace had failed in their attempts to get the game called off after a coronavirus outbreak in their squad, with manager Patrick Vieira one of those affected by a positive test and absent in north London.And, after the Premier League ruled the game should go ahead, Moura made matters worse with a virtuoso display, setting up goals for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min either side of his own headed effort in the first half.Wilfried Zaha compounded his side’s...
Harry Kane continues to pack a punch on Boxing Day

Harry Kane’s opener against Crystal Palace saw him match Robbie Fowler’s Premier League record for goals on Boxing Day.The Tottenham striker has never failed to score in a fixture on December 26 and took his tally to nine in six games.That matched the tally of former Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester City man Robbie Fowler and here, the PA news agency looks at Kane’s Boxing Day matches.2014: Leicester 1 Tottenham 22014: Leicester 1 Tottenham 2 (Kane 1)2015: Tottenham 3 Norwich 0 (Kane 2)2017: Tottenham 5 Southampton 2 (Kane 3)2018: Tottenham 5 Bournemouth 0 (Kane 1)2019: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1 (Kane 1)2021:...
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold says he would sign Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min in January if he were Reds manager... as star right back describes pair as 'outstanding'

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed who would be his two dream signings for Liverpool if he was Reds manager next month. The 23-year-old is thriving again for the Reds this season, scoring a piledriver last week against Newcastle and registering eight assists for the second-placed Reds so far this season. Yet...
Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
West Ham suffered bad day at the office in Southampton defeat, says David Moyes

David Moyes admitted West Ham suffered a bad day at the office after they were beaten 3-2 by Southampton.A late header from Jan Bednarek condemned the Hammers to defeat after they had twice hauled themselves level in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium.Southampton took the lead after only eight minutes when Mohamed Elyounoussi finished from the edge of the penalty area.Substitute Michail Antonio equalised before James Ward-Prowse put Saints back in front with a penalty after Craig Dawson brought down Armando Broja.Said Benrahma swept the Hammers level again only for Bednarek to nod in a Ward-Prowse free-kick and...
Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
