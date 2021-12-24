ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks mixed across global markets in quiet holiday trading

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks were mixed in quiet trading on Friday, with many markets...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Taiwan, Japan eye ‘all round cooperation’ on chips

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan and Japan’s ruling parties agreed on Friday to have “all round cooperation” on semiconductors and to hold regular talks, Taiwanese lawmakers said, after what are de facto discussions between the two governments. Although Chinese-claimed Taiwan and Japan do not have formal diplomatic ties, they...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Global Stocks#Global Markets#Seoul#Paris#Ap
jack1065.com

European stocks open flat in thin holiday trade

(Reuters) – European shares opened flat in light holiday trading on Friday, following a recent rally in global shares on signs the Omicron coronavirus variant may not derail global economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat as of 0826 GMT after adding nearly 1% in the previous session....
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Quiet trade ahead of Christmas

- Most of European markets on holiday in session (FTSE and CAC-40 have ½ day sessions). - Europe continued to see a surge in Covid-19 cases. - Japan Nov National CPI registered its fastest annualized pace since Feb 2020 (Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.5%e). - Japan Nov PPI Services Y/Y:...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Finish Mixed Ahead of the Holiday Weekend

LONDON — European markets ended the day in mixed territory after a thin trading session on Christmas Eve, as traders kept a watchful eye on the latest developments around the omicron Covid variant. London's FTSE 100 ended the day up 0.2%, while the French CAC finished 0.3% lower. Markets...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as some markets close early for Christmas Eve

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday trade, as some major markets in the region, including Hong Kong and Singapore, close early for Christmas Eve. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.13% on the day to close at 23,223.76. Mainland Chinese stocks, on the other hand, declined. The Shanghai composite fell 0.38% while the Shenzhen component dipped 0.737%.
The Independent

Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild

Wall Street delivered another strong year for investors in 2021, as a resurgence in consumer demand fueled by the reopening of the global economy pumped up corporate profits.As of Dec. 22, the S&P 500 had risen 25%, its third-straight annual increase. Along the way, the benchmark index set 67 all-time highs.The market weathered a number of challenges along the way. Skyrocketing inflation, worldwide supply chain disruptions and a global economy still vulnerable to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic fueled market volatility, especially toward the end of the year.Still, Wall Street got a boost from the Federal Reserve ...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Closes at All-Time High on Quiet Pre-Holiday Trading, Omicron Optimism

Investing.com - The S&P 500 finished at an all-time high close, just missing its intraday all-time high, and other leading U.S. indices closed higher to finish the holiday-shortened trading week, as low trading volumes and optimism over the Omicron Covid-19 variant being less severe allowed the fabled "Santa rally" effect to set in a little early.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Markets follow Wall Street lead, in quiet trade, but remain skittish on Omicron

Asia Market Update: Markets follow Wall St lead, in quiet trade, but remain skittish on omicron, new measures start to be implemented as variant spreads, Korea vows to stabilize prices. General trend. - Risk appetite resumed in US session, reversing a 3 day decline, giving the direction to the session,...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Trade Mixed after Relief Rally

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading mixed in early APAC deals on Wednesday after major benchmark indices rebounded from a three-day losing streak during regular trade as market participants enjoyed a strong relief rally in technology and travel related stocks. During Tuesday’s regular trade, The Dow added 560.54 points...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stock futures trade mixed ahead of growth, confidence reports

U.S. equity futures were trading mixed Wednesday following a Wall Street rally after President Biden reassured investors by calling for coronavirus vaccinations and testing but no travel curbs in response to the omicron variant. The major futures indexes suggested a gain of 0.1% on the Dow and a decline of...
STOCKS
Citizen Tribune

Quiet holiday trade has analysts looking at demand

The holidays are often a quiet time in the grain markets, and 2021’s Christmas and New Year promise to be no different. Jack Scoville, analyst with the Price Futures Group, said the annual trend of choppy grain markets should continue as low volume and trader activity settle in, with not much information to be gleaned out of the price action.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Seeing Mixed Trade

Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower, beans are 4 to 5 cents higher, and wheat is 4 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday to start the week. Initial strength is fading with choppy action at the upper end of the range likely to continue short term in thinner volume this week. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range short term with demand likely to fade post-holidays, along with concerns of a bigger short-term slowdown crimping things a bit Monday.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy