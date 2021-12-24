Today in History

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday throughout the Tri-State Area for Christmas Eve mass. The beloved tradition was in-person after going virtual last year because of COVID-19. Despite the Omicron variant raging in the community, the midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is going at full capacity, as planned, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Parishioners gathered outside St. Patrick’s to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. “He came to save us all from our sins and give us freedom,” said Amy Storrie. The spirit of Christmas was alive at a church in Bayside, Queens. Christmas for the Stein family always starts with mass. “It’s nice to...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO