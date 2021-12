Merry Christmas, everyone! As all of the holiday festivities that our communities have to offer are winding down, it’s time to set your sights on welcoming in the new year. Say goodbye to 2021 on Opening Night in downtown Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Produced by the Arts Council OKC, Opening Night is an annual tradition and will include the live music, food, artists and the fun we have all come to love for more than 35 years. The event is presented by MidFirst Bank, the Inasmuch Foundation and Gardner Tanenbaum.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO