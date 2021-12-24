ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

For joy or jest, fruitcake endures

By Rick Ruggles rruggles@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this divided nation, even baked goods evoke strong emotions and reveal partisan leanings. Sometimes mocked by those who think they are funny and scorned by those who perhaps take themselves too seriously, the regal, lusty fruitcake has delighted many human beings for centuries. And yet, the fruitcake absorbs...

www.santafenewmexican.com

Comments / 0

Related
flaglerlive.com

Fruitcakes: Maligned and Misunderstood

Nothing says Christmas quite like a fruitcake – or, at the very least, a fruitcake joke. A quip attributed to former “Tonight Show” host Johnny Carson has it that “There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other.”
FOOD & DRINKS
Detroit News

Finley: On fruitcake, 'Elf' and peace on earth

Christmas is upon us, so let's stop snarling about policy and politics for a bit and scrap about something that matters. Like fruitcake. I may be a yuletide outlier, but for me, it isn't Christmas without fruitcake. And I'm not particular about what kind. The fancy, rum-soaked cakes aged and...
FOOD & DRINKS
thecoastlandtimes.com

Reflections by the Sea: The fruitcake

Let brotherly love continue. Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares. – Hebrews 13:1-2 It all started on Christmas Eve many, many years ago that a tradition was born. I wish to share the story of “The Fruitcake.” Our home was holiday clean, the gifts wrapped under the tree and candle lights were aglow in all the windows. Daddy was working late making deliveries as he had a fuel oil business. Every one waited ’til the last minute to fill their tanks with fuel oil to heat their homes and Christmas Eve was no exception. While waiting for Daddy to return, Mother decided to invite the neighbors on each side of us to come for coffee and fruitcake. The neighbors were elderly and had no family and they eagerly accepted our last minute invitation. The new transistor radio, sporting a red bow on the antennae, was playing Perry Como and Burl Ives atop the piano. A fire was crackling in the living room fireplace and the coffee and fruitcake served at the little round table in the dining room seemed to bring out joy and laughter in everyone present. As a child, I remembered having to take the neighbors’ hats and coats and lay them on my bed. The ladies came with sequined sweaters that had been packed in moth balls from the previous year. They wore broaches, one with a rhinestone reindeer and another with a crocheted wreath. The aroma of moth balls, “Midnight in Paris” perfume and our fresh balsam Christmas tree filled the air. Six people and the night was magic. The lights twinkled as our home came alive. I loved it then and I love it now. Each year afterwards the tradition of fruitcake and coffee continued . . . more people were invited, more food was added. Then as my parents retired and moved closer to the beach, my husband and I bought this special home to raise our family. And yes, the Christmas Eve tradition continued. More neighbors, friends and church family came. The last Christmas we spent in that precious home of memories was when we had over 100 guests to our Open House. Traffic had to be directed by the police department.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Florida State
grahamstar.com

Joy incarnate

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! As an avid supporter of cliches, I use this with no shame. It is most accurate to recognize that this truly is a time of wonder. We fill our days with joy,…
LIFESTYLE
Pine And Lakes News

Grim's Grub: Orange you glad it's Christmas?

When I was younger, hardly anything could compare to the excitement of dumping out our stockings on Christmas Day. Our family did things a bit differently, as I understand it. We opened gifts on Christmas Eve and had stockings on Christmas Day. The stockings were always almost as exciting as the gifts under the tree.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

This Pandan Madeleine Recipe Is a Celebration of Filipino Christmas

It’s hard to believe that From Kora, the viral bakery born in a Woodside, Queens apartment, began as a small word-of-mouth, donut pop-up in the summer of 2020. Like many emerging food businesses, From Kora was the direct result of hospitality industry layoffs. “I was honestly just bored and...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

8 Recipes That Will Change Your Mind About Fruitcake

Stodgy, artificially flavored fruitcakes are officially a thing of the past with our collection of rich, festive recipes that make the season bright. Discover deliciously tender, old-fashioned fruitcake recipes brimming with tangy dried fruits, nuts, and an array of warming spices. You'll never look at this decadent holiday treat the same way again.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Chamberlain
Person
Jane Goodall
Santafe New Mexican.com

Happy holidays — get over it

A lot of cultures place significance on this time of the year. Many of us reset our calendars on New Year’s Day. The winter solstice marks the start of winter, and there are a slew of religious events, not limited to Hanukkah, Ramadan and Christmas. These are all significant to the people who observe them. Or if you are like me, there is enjoyment observing people observe their observances. The traditions are fun.
FESTIVAL
chatelaine.com

The Enduring Legacy Of bell hooks

It was the late ’80s. I was a young woman, wrestling with taking care of my toddler as a single mother and attending York University full-time. I remember the tiredness that had sunk into my bones as I struggled to balance a hectic personal, work and student life. But I was driven and would not be deterred. I embodied that young activist openness, longing to be a part of something bigger and learn things that would speak to my spirit. I was hungry to understand more about who I was and what I could contribute to the world. I wanted to change things for the better, for everybody. I was being stretched and challenged in so many directions.
SOCIETY
danspapers.com

Consider Christollen, a Modern Fruitcake and Ideal Christmas Dessert

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Originally a mixture of pomegranate seeds, pine nuts and barley formed into a doughnut-shaped cake, fruitcakes have been a Christmas “delicacy” since Roman times. Today’s fruitcake dates back to the Middle Ages, when dried fruit, honey and spices were added to the Roman cake as a way to preserve the fruit. This Christmas, very few East End bakeries are offering fruitcakes (for the obvious reasons).
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruitcake#Christmas#Jest#Food Drink#Petroglyphs#Confederates#Iranian#Supreme Court#Village Fair#Albertsons
justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
CELEBRITIES
Sun-Journal

Seven truths of grieving at Christmas, other celebrations

It was Christmas Eve, 1970. The snow, as I recall, began early. My mother, a florist, went to work, and my dad filled in making deliveries. We all knew that traveling would be difficult and that they would, for sure, be getting home late. I was home with my older...
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
Distractify

25 Funny Christmas Memes to Keep the Whole Table Laughing

There are some things that you just can't do Christmas without: friends, family, presents, food, and humor in the form of memes!. Everything and everyone under the sun from Greta Thunberg to Nick Cannon to even days of the week have now been memed, so it stands to reason that the holiday season is no exception.
SNOOP DOGG

Comments / 0

Community Policy