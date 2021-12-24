ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

Salamanca Press
 2 days ago

A shooting at a suburban Chicago mall full of Christmas shoppers left four people injured...

Chicago Journal

Official update to the Oak Brook Center shooting incident

OAK BROOK, Ill. – Authorities have provided us with an official update to their investigation into the shooting incident Thursday evening at one of the busiest malls in the Chicago metro region on the night before Christmas Eve. Officials estimate the mall was at greater than 80% of its...
OAK BROOK, IL
Click10.com

Broward street shooting injures 1 in white BMW

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A person was injured during a shooting and a car crash on Wednesday in Broward County. Officers are searching for a shooter who fled. The person wounded was in a white BMW that crashed into a light pole near the intersection of Northwest 18th Court and Northwest 53rd Avenue in Lauderhill.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Chicago

1 Dead, 16 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 10 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. Two were under the age of 18. One shooting involved police who returned gunfire against two men in University Village Friday night. Police said around 10:45 p.m. officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of West Hastings when they observed two men with handguns. As the officers approached, one of the men fired at the officers. The officers returned fire striking the man. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers were not injured but was transported to an area hospital for...
CHICAGO, IL
foxla.com

Three injured in mall parking lot shooting in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. - Three people are expected to survive after they were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in a parking lot of the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall near BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse. Torrance Police Department officers who were dispatched to the scene didn't locate any victims, but found several shell casings in the area, according to a department spokesperson.
TORRANCE, CA
brproud.com

VIDEO: Santa scurries as two are injured in shooting at mall

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a shots-fired call at the South Plains Mall Sunday early evening. Two people sustained minor injuries, LPD Lieutenant Leath McClure said. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was injured while fleeing the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
Public Safety
Chicago Tribune

‘It doesn’t scare me away’: Oakbrook Center’s Christmas Eve shoppers unfazed after Thursday shooting that left 4 people injured

Half a day after SWAT teams combed through Oakbrook Center in the wake of a gunfight that left four people injured, a flock of Christmas Eve shoppers filled the upscale mall’s promenades, unfazed by the burst of violence. “I wasn’t scared to come today,” Chicagoan Justin Lewis said. “I believe in God, so I said a prayer before I came. Sometimes you’ve just got to take that leap of faith and ...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

California mall shooting injures one, cops say

Shoppers and employees at a Northern California mall were instructed by authorities to shelter in place Monday night after someone was shot. The San Jose Police Department said units were en route to the Westfield Oakridge shopping center around 6 p.m. "Units are currently at Oakridge Mall on reports of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

One Person Hospitalized After Shooting On Tretow Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A juvenile is recovering in the hospital after being shot on Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh Police were called to Viola Street around 4:30 p.m. for reports of several shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a juvenile who had been shot in the back on Tretow Street. They were taken to the hospital. Witnesses told police the shots were fired from a vehicle that was later found on Watson Boulevard. Police later learned that vehicle had been stolen. No arrests have been made and the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox32chicago.com

Postal worker shot on Chicago's West Side, officials say

CHICAGO - Police confirmed to FOX 32 that a postal worker was shot Friday afternoon in Lawndale on Chicago's West Side. Police sources say that a 38-year-old female postal worker was shot in the back while driving in the 3900 block of West Harrison in her work truck shortly before 4:30 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
Salamanca Press

California surfer killed in apparent shark attack

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack on Christmas Eve off the central coast of California, authorities said. (Dec. 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5221fffb2afb4c19bf67f931352a17ad.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Swissvale Police: All 6 Victims Of Christmas Eve Shooting Knew Each Other

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Swissvale Police gave an update Sunday on a violent shooting that happened on Christmas Eve. In total, six adults were shot, and all the victims knew each other, according to police. The shooter has been identified, although police did not release their name. Police said the shooting was “the result of a domestic.” The current status of the six people shot is not known at this time, but all were sent to the hospital in “various conditions.” Police added that there continues to be no danger to the public and that this was an isolated incident.
SWISSVALE, PA

