Cambodia’s ruling party endorses PM Hun Sen’s son as future leader

The Taliban dissolved Afghanistan s two election commissions as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs, an official said Sunday.Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban-run government, said the country’s Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission have been dissolved.He called them “unnecessary institutes for the current situation in Afghanistan.” He said if there is a need for the commissions in the future, the Taliban government can revive them.The international community is waiting before extending formal recognition to Afghanistan's new rulers. They are wary the Taliban could impose a similarly harsh regime as when they were...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 11 HOURS AGO