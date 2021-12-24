ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cambodia’s ruling party endorses PM Hun Sen’s son as future leader

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -Cambodia’s longtime ruling party voted to endorse Prime Minister Hun Sen’s eldest son as “future prime minister” but did not specify a timeframe for when he might succeed his father, who has been in power for...

