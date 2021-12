MANHATTAN – The Kansas State men’s basketball team has added a home game with North Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m., CT. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. North Florida replaces Morgan State, which was originally scheduled for that date but had to cancel due to COVID-19 related issues within their team. Season ticket holders and current Morgan State single-game ticket purchasers should use their original ticket to scan in for next Wednesday’s game.

