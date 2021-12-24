ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Drought conditions spreading across the state from the west

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The drought conditions across the state continues to slowly expand as the long stretch of...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Snow and cold will make for difficult post-Christmas travel across the western and northern United States

Snow and cold continued to blanket the western and northern United States, setting up hazardous post-Christmas travel conditions Sunday and into the final week of 2021. Across the Intermountain West, “travel will remain dangerous and is discouraged, especially along mountain passes where long duration closures are likely. Dangerous avalanches are also likely in the Sierra Nevada, Washington Cascades, Northern Rockies, and Wasatch,” the Weather Prediction Center said Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm spreads across the state tonight producing hazardous travel

Due to the potential hazards from our next winter storm, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 10 a.m. on Monday. Many areas across the state could see accumulating snow and ice. Douglas and Bayfield counties sit under a Winter Storm Warning. Extreme northwest Wisconsin could see over 8 inches of snow.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy