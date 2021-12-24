Drought conditions spreading across the state from the west

Snow and cold continued to blanket the western and northern United States, setting up hazardous post-Christmas travel conditions Sunday and into the final week of 2021. Across the Intermountain West, “travel will remain dangerous and is discouraged, especially along mountain passes where long duration closures are likely. Dangerous avalanches are also likely in the Sierra Nevada, Washington Cascades, Northern Rockies, and Wasatch,” the Weather Prediction Center said Saturday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO