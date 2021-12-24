Today in History for December 22nd

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Baseball Hall of Fame Manager and Owner Connie Mack (Philadelphia A’s) was born on this date in 1862. Twin singers Maurice & Robin Gibb (The Bee-Gees) were born on this date in...
U.S. Supreme Court upholds the relocation and detention of Japanese-Americans during World War Two; U.S. begins 12 days of heavy bombing of North Vietnamese targets; Steven Spielberg is born; Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’ – publicly premieres in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Dec. 18) AP.
Highlights of this day in history: Soviet Union invades Afghanistan; Charles Darwin sets out on round-the-world voyage; Radio City Music Hall opens in New York; James Barrie’s play “Peter Pan: The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up” opens in London. (Dec. 27) AP.
1956 – Commencement of the Irish Republican Army’s Border Campaign. 1957 – Willem J Kolff and his team at Ohio’s Cleveland Clinic removed the heart from a dog and replaced it with a pneumatic pump which kept the dog alive for 90 minutes, proving the viability of the artificial heart.
Comments / 0