Columbus, GA

Athletes of the Week: Jordan Girls Wrestling

By Jack Patterson, Rex Castillo
 2 days ago

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Jordan High girls wrestling team could establishing a dynasty in the Bi-City area. The Lady Red Jackets, under the guidance of head coach Russell Scott, are quickly becoming one of the premiere programs in the area.


Just last week Jordan’s wrestlers won their third consecutive City Championship. Coach Scott says the young ladies have been blessed by the on campus popularity of the sport.


“We’re just kind of blessed to have a number of girls, and that’s been a success of our program girls having enough girls to practice with. That always makes it, you know, better for them in the long run,” said Scott.
So why has the girls wrestling program at Jordan been so successful?

“Basically, them being able to recruit other girls to come in and be willing to join the program. They hear all the horror stories in the hallway of how tough practice is. But those few that come out, they usually stay. And if they put in the hard work like they always do, then they’re going to have success,” said Scott.

Now these young ladies got to where they are through hard work and dedication. So what’s the future for Jordan girls wrestling?


“For the future I hope that girls’ wrestling will continue to grow with things that the different tournaments that we’re having to kind of get that exposure out, showing other girls in the school that this is another sport that you can be a part of and do well at, I think that’s going to help the sport grow,” said Coach Scott.


Congratulations to our newest WRBL News 3 Sports Athletes of the Week the Jordan High School Girls Wrestling team.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

