Movies

Michael Keaton To Return As Batman In HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’

By Ryan Shepard
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 30 years after starring as a superhero in the late 1980s, actor Michael Keaton is reportedly in negotiations to return as Batman in the upcoming film, Batgirl. Variety tells movie fans that Keaton will star alongside leading...

