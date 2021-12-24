Michael Keaton To Return As Batman In HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’

Superman killing General Zod in the end of Man of Steel caught many fans off guard. Some thought it was a good move and others didn’t. Personally, I thought it made sense and I’m glad Zack Snyder was willing to take that step. And I can go on about how great Henry Cavill’s acting was in that scene alone. I also think that one scene was a good set up for a sequel to Man of Steel, which is long overdue. Does anyone else still want that to happen? If not that, then at least give us more Henry Cavill, because his story is not done. Not by a long shot. He was reported to come back based on some reports from last year, but we haven’t heard any concrete news since then. Speaking of that, if you Superman fans out there are still pulling for Henry Cavill’s return, did you really expect his first enemy to return? I’m speaking, of course, about General Zod, the extremist Kryptonian military commander, who was played brilliantly by Michael Shannon. Seriously, if you’re not familiar with his career, you need to check him out. The man is criminally underrated and back in 2013, he got his shot at playing a supervillain. And kudos to Zack Snyder, this casting was spot on.

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO