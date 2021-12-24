ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/USD to move higher into New Year’s Eve? [Video]

By Giles Coghlan LLB, Lth, MA
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD is vulnerable to a time of weakness around the end of the year. This is due to US tax balancing that regularly sees USD flows out of US companies into daughter companies. So, the USD does tend to...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

EUR/CHF holds neutral but bullish scenario is on the cards [Video]

EURCHF keeps trading sideways marginally above its six-year low of 1.0365, unable to find enough power to breach the limits from the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). Despite the ongoing neutral trajectory, the higher highs in the RSI and the improvement in the MACD keep hopes for an upside reversal alive. The positive momentum in the Stochastics is adding to this optimism, while the squeeze in Bollinger bands is another indication that volatility could soon expand.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

FX year ahead 2022: Brace for volatility [Video]

It has been an exceptional year for the US dollar, which defied all the doom and gloom predictions to gain more than 10% against the Japanese yen. The resurgence of inflation has turned the tables with many central banks hitting the brakes, and this theme will likely persist into 2022. The dollar could continue to perform well as the Fed tightens and global growth cools, although inflation is a wild card. Politics will also return to the spotlight, with the French presidential election and the US midterms coming up.
CURRENCIES
cityindex.co.uk

What’s in store for EUR/USD into yearend?

End of year markets can be extremely difficult to trade. EUR/USD is no exception. On one hand they can be extremely quiet as many big money funds have wrapped up trading for the year. Why risk losing profits as we head into the last two trading weeks of the year? These funds may have even been out of the market before the central bank meetings last week due to the uncertainty! However, on the other hand, there can also bursts of volatility due to the illiquid markets. If someone, such as a trader for a pension fund, needs to get a position on in a product, he or she can move the markets, as there may not be many traders on the opposite side of the trade. Therefore, when trading at year end, it is best to take a longer-term view of the markets. If traders use smaller positions and wider stops, they are less likely to get taken out by any volatility.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to flatten around 1.13 into the new year – ING

EUR/USD tested 1.1300 for the second straight day on Tuesday but ended up closing the day virtually unchanged near 1.1280. In the view of economists at ING, EUR/USD may flatten around 1.1300 around Christmas. Flattening up into the new year. “Despite the ECB being less dovish than expected, last week’s...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Stock#Currency#Eur Usd#Eurusd#Hycm#Seasonax
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview [Video]

The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter. Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD likely to respect 1.12/14 range into year-end – TDS

The rallied modestly off the back of a more hawkish European Central Bank (ECB), argue analysts at TD Securities. They think EURUSD is likely to respect the 1.12/14 range into year-end, with the "risk of slippage below 1.12 non-trivial next year". Key Quotes:. “There is probably not enough here to...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD bulls head to the one-week top [Video]

GBP/USD was limited in its gains ahead of the FOMC meeting by the underlying bullish tone prevailing around the US dollar. In the morning European session, the pair gained strong positive momentum following the release of higher-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. According to the headline CPI, prices increased 0.7% MoM in November and 5.1% YoY, and this was above expectations and the fastest increase since September 2008. Furthermore, core CPI also exceeded expectations and jumped 4% YoY, boosting the British pound marginally.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.13 [Video]

The single currency is bounded in consolidation on the daily chart, forming a pennant continuation pattern between the 1.1354 and 1.1226 marks. After peaking at the 1.1354-barrier, sellers are likely to keep prices down toward the lower line of the pattern. By the way, the market's next direction will depend on which side of the pennant pattern gets broken.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
FXStreet.com

Weekly Trading Plans: EUR/USD, NZD/USD, SPX500, WTI [Video]

DISCLAIMER: No Earnings Projections, Promises or Representations. Trading currencies, stocks, futures, and options implicate significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The quotes of financial markets may fluctuate, and, as a result, clients could lose more than their investment. The highly leveraged of futures trading means that modest market movements will have a greater shock on your trading account, and this can go against your trading capital, that can result in considerable losses or can benefit your trading capital, resulting in significant gains.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

New year resolutions: What to watch in 2022? [Video]

Welcome to the last episode of Market Talk of the year. In this episode, I discuss the New Year resolutions, which sectors will likely do well, what to watch, where to be careful. There are US and Chinese tech giants, electric cars, cryptocurrencies, traditional currencies, energy stocks, reflation, the Fed...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

EUR/USD – Coasting into year-end

The end of the year is drawing near and some markets may finally be in holiday mode. EURUSD has been range-bound for a month and last week could have provided the catalyst to change that – Fed accelerating tapering and bringing forward rate hikes, ECB ending PEPP – but instead, it just confirmed that markets were well positioned.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD finishes the week above 1.1300 ahead of Christmas eve

The shared currency losses against the greenback but remains above the 1.1300 figure. EUR/USD Price Forecast: A descending triangle in a downtrend opens the door for a challenge of the YTD low at 1.1186. The EUR/USD is barely down late in the European session, trading at 1.1318 at the time...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to race higher towards 1.20 in the second half of 2022 – Deutsche Bank

Late in the year, worries about US inflation – and the possible consequences of it through bringing forward Fed rate rises – has helped drive EUR/USD down. What happens in 2022? USD could remain underpinned in the first half of the year but economists at Deutsche Bank see the EUR/USD pair climbing to 1.20 by the end of 2022.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Interesting times ahead of the USD [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting. DAX ends the flag and tries to aim higher. Nasdaq is about to test an absolutely crucial horizontal resistance. A bullish breakout will mean a proper buy signal. Dollar Index...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD Is In The Grip Of Speculators

The currency market was getting thinner in the run-up to Christmas. Nevertheless, the single European currency amazed traders with its great zeal. The trading volume contracted sharply, so even minor efforts could push the market in any direction. Such market conditions are a feast for speculators. EUR/USD was in the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Near-term bullish bias stays intact above 1.1310

EUR/USD seems to have settled above key technical level. Hot inflation data from the US helped the dollar limit its losses. Trading conditions in financial markets thin out on Christmas Eve. EUR/USD seems to have steadied around mid-1.1300s on Friday as the trading action turns subdued on Christmas Eve. The...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to plunge towards 1.05 by early 2023 – Wells Fargo

As the Federal Reserve and foreign central banks become more active over the next several quarters, economists at Wells Fargo believe monetary policy differences will become increasingly important for currency performance during that period. Subsequently, they forecast EUR/USD at 1.05 and USD/JPY at 123.00 by early 2023. Monetary policy divergence...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD hangs near weekly low, moves little post-US/Canadian macro data

USD/CAD edged lower for the third successive day on Thursday and dropped to a fresh weekly low. Rebounding US bond yields, the Fed’s hawkish outlook underpinned the USD and extended support. An intraday bounce in oil prices benefitted the loonie and continued capping the upside for the pair. The...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls stay in charge towards daily 'breakout' resistance

NZD/USD bulls stepping in to take on daily resistance. Risk-on sentiment prevailed into the closing bell on Wall Street. NZD/USD is holding in positive territory on Thursday with the bulls in charge in the main as we move over to the early Asian session in holiday thin markets. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6828 and up 0.32% on the day following a rally from 0.6795 and reaching a high of 0.6842.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD set to trend higher as 1.2781/63 holds – Credit Suisse

“USD/CAD has seen an initial rejection from very important medium-term resistance levels at 1.2950/1.3030. However, whilst the market holds above 1.2781/63, we lean towards a breakout above this zone, given that medium-term momentum remains firmly bullish and given that medium-term moving averages are all now rising.”. “Above 1.3030 would confirm...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy