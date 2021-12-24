ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. John Cornyn, Rep. Lloyd Doggett talk about handling the new omicron variant

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 comes to a close, the COVID-19 pandemic surges again with the omicron variant overtaking delta as the dominant strain of virus. Federal lawmakers from Texas continue urging people to get vaccinated. "I'd like to see the president declare you can't get on an airplane unless you show...

Daily Mail

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons becomes TENTH member of Congress to test COVID positive this week: Joins Jim Reps. Clyburn, 81, and Jan Schakowsky, 77, on infected list as omicron sweeps Capitol

Sen. Chris Coons became the 10th member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has let to a spike in cases in Washington, D.C. and across the country. 'In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR...
Cleveland Scene

Congress Wants to Talk to Rep. Jim Jordan About Jan. 6 Insurrection, Trump Communications

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan is getting a special gift this Christmas. Or maybe the United States is?. Investigating all aspects of the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., the U.S. House of Representatives has requested a meeting with Jordan to discuss his connection to the event as well as his support for challenging the results of the November 2020 presidential election.
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
news4sanantonio.com

'I Am Vanessa Guillén Act' passes Senate, heads to Biden's desk

WASHINGTON (WOAI/KABB) – Almost two years since the horrific death of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén, the U.S. Senate has passed the "I Am Vanessa Guillén Act" as part of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act. As reported earlier this year, Guillén's unit reported her missing...
texasborderbusiness.com

Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Urge United Airlines to Continue Service to College Station and Killeen

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Commerce Committee, and John Cornyn (R-Texas) this week sent a letter to United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby in response to news that the company will be cutting service for airports in College Station and Killeen, Texas. In the letter, the lawmakers urge the company to resume flights to the area due to the vital role the cities play in American national security and Department of Defense partnerships as well as the growing economies of the communities. The lawmakers also criticize the company for cutting service to these cities and other American communities after taxpayers provided the company with billions of dollars in relief funds last year.
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
