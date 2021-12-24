ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian stock markets follow Wall St up as omicron fears ease

By JOE McDONALD
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awmnr_0dV6dO7j00
Hong Kong Financial Markets A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai declined. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (Vincent Yu)

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai declined.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday in the last U.S. trading session before Christmas.

Investor anxiety has mounted as omicron spread but moderated after authorities said it might cause less severe illness. President Joe Biden called for more vaccinations and testing but announced no plans for travel restrictions.

Omicron looks like a “short-term disruption” instead of a “destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report. “The U.S. economic recovery in 2022 still looks very strong.”

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,629.61 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained less than 0.1% to 28,815.17. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.1% to 23,223.76.

The Kospi in Seoul added 0.6% to 3,017.93 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.4% higher at 7,420.30.

New Zealand and Jakarta advanced while Bangkok retreated. Singapore was closed for Christmas.

On Wall Street, S&P rose to 4,725.79, surpassing its Dec. 10 record. The index ended up 2.3% for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% to 35,950.56 and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.8% to 15,653.37.

The surge in omicron cases has weighed on Wall Street as investors tried to gauge the impact on 2022 corporate profits. Governments in Asia and Europe have tightened travel controls or pushed back plans to relax curbs already in place.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that U.S. consumer spending rose 5.7% in November over a year earlier, its fastest pace in 39 years.

Inflation also is running at a four-decade high, which prompted the Federal Reserve to indicate it will accelerate the withdrawal of economic stimulus that has been boosting stock prices.

The Labor Department said the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, reflecting a strong rebound for the job market.

In energy markets, Brent crude lost 54 cents to $76.10 per barrel in London. U.S. markets were closed for Christmas.

The dollar declined to 114.34 yen from Thursday's 114.46 yen. The euro was little-changed at $1.1335.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

FTSE hits pandemic high before festive rally fizzles out

The limited number of traders who came into work for a half-day in London were set to be rewarded by a fourth straight day of gains ahead of Christmas but saw festive cheer fizzle out at the close.The FTSE 100 ended the day up 1.24p, or 0.02%, lower at 7,372.1p despite gains by some of its travel companies as initial studies suggest Omicron might be less likely to put patients in hospital than previous Covid-19 strains.London stocks are nonetheless higher for the week as sentiment took an uptick and remain near to their highest point since before the pandemic.It is...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Wall St#Covid#Asian#Ap#Oanda#The Hang Seng#S P#Nasdaq#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department
US News and World Report

China's Offshore Listing Rules Seen Easing Market Uncertainty

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's plan to tighten scrutiny over mainland companies' overseas share sales is likely to ease the regulatory uncertainty that roiled financial markets this year and stalled offshore listings, bankers and analysts said. But the securities regulator's new filing-based system, designed to rein in once freewheeling Chinese...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild

Wall Street delivered another strong year for investors in 2021, as a resurgence in consumer demand fueled by the reopening of the global economy pumped up corporate profits.As of Dec. 22, the S&P 500 had risen 25%, its third-straight annual increase. Along the way, the benchmark index set 67 all-time highs.The market weathered a number of challenges along the way. Skyrocketing inflation, worldwide supply chain disruptions and a global economy still vulnerable to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic fueled market volatility, especially toward the end of the year.Still, Wall Street got a boost from the Federal Reserve ...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Wall St rises at open as Omicron worries ease

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday after early data suggested the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.5 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35782.42. The S&P 500 rose 7.4 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 4703.96, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 22.9 points, or 0.15%, to 15544.788 at the opening bell.
STOCKS
Reuters

Brazilian companies hear the siren's call of U.S. stock exchanges

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company Blau Farmaceutica SA, which listed its shares on Brazil's B3 (B3SA3.SA) stock exchange in April, has opened its first U.S. plasma bank and may consider moving its headquarters and stock listing to the United States. The company (BLAU3.SA), which is currently based...
INDUSTRY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
43K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy